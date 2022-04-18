U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Lenz celebrates 30 years in business

·2 min read

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenz, a leading marketing and advertising firm based in Decatur, Georgia, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of helping companies, communities, and causes reach for higher goals.

Founded in 1992 in the basement office of CEO and President Richard J. Lenz, the company has grown into a vibrant business that has supported hundreds of companies with their marketing needs.

Lenz offers integrated marketing including brand strategy, public relations, digital and traditional advertising, web-based communication solutions, and strategic analysis for healthcare and other service-related businesses.

"I am extremely grateful for the trust our clients and business partners have placed in us over the years," says Richard J. Lenz. "While we commemorate Lenz's achievement, we also celebrate the growth and accomplishments of our clients. They inspire us. And for more than 30 years, we have worked hard to advance their vital missions with effective marketing and media.

"The company's mission from the start was to use marketing communications to help people, companies, and causes that are trying to make a positive difference in the world," Lenz explains. "This has led to attracting clients in the fields of healthcare, science, conservation, arts, and education, who are focused on creating healthier and sustainable communities."

The company is best known for its expertise with healthcare marketing, assisting physician practices and hospitals in the Southeast and nationally. Additionally, the company has had a rich history of tackling a broad array of communications projects and campaigns.

To that end, Lenz has designed and developed brand-elevating digital and advertising media campaigns, created and launched hundreds of websites, raised millions of dollars for causes, built radio and digital media properties, and founded and grown cause-driven festivals.

"What has brought us to this anniversary has been to focus on combining innovative and effective marketing strategies with a staff dedicated to superior customer service and integrity," Lenz says.

"Thirty years is a generation. And in that time, we have not only survived through several very difficult business recessions and a global pandemic, we have worked hard to adapt and thrive," explains Lenz. "We have done this as marketing communications have gone through many radical changes. We are excited about the future as we continue to attack new opportunities."

To learn more, visit lenzmarketing.com.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.
678-770-9561
jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lenz-celebrates-30-years-in-business-301527113.html

SOURCE LENZ MARKETING

