U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    +24.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,966.00
    +191.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,444.25
    +85.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.10
    +12.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.62
    +0.98 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.05 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1672
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5750
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,405.55
    +150.31 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.01
    +7.61 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,039.91
    -155.67 (-0.55%)
     

Lenzing's New €400 Million Factory Strengthens Thailand's Status as Regional Bio-Green-Circular Hub, BOI Says

·4 min read

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent start of operations at European textile giant Lenzing's recent opening of the world's largest production plant for the eco-friendly fiber lyocell exemplifies Thailand's status as a hub for green and sustainable investments, according to an article published on the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) website.

Austrian textile giant Lenzing’s new €400 million factory in Prachinburi, Thailand, is the world’s largest production plant for the eco-friendly so-called “miracle fabric” lyocell. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))
Austrian textile giant Lenzing’s new €400 million factory in Prachinburi, Thailand, is the world’s largest production plant for the eco-friendly so-called “miracle fabric” lyocell. (PRNewsfoto/Thailand Board of Investment (BOI))

Like numerous other foreign investors, Lenzing in part chose the Kingdom for its strategic location and connectivity at the heart of Asia. But the Austrian multinational with operations on four continents also decided to build its euro 400 million factory there because of Thailand's commitment to sustainable growth through a model known as the Bio-Circular-Green Economy, or BCG, the article said.

Thailand has become a land of sustainability for environment-conscious businesses. In 2021, foreign and local investors committed to 149.5 billion baht ($4.2 billion) worth of BCG-related investments in Thailand – more than double the figure for the previous year, according to official data. In the first half of 2022, the trend continued, with investors pledging a further 80 billion baht. The BOI offers generous tax breaks and other incentives to companies aligned with the BCG goals in sectors such as food processing, biofuel, bioplastics, biotechnology, renewable energy and recycling.

The article cited as example the French – Dutch joint venture Total Corbion PLA, which opened in 2018 in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor a $250 million plant that converts local cane sugar into polylactic acid, or PLA, a renewable and biodegradable alternative to polystyrene and other oil-based polymers. In 2021, the partners announced the venture has upped annual production from 75 to 100 million tonnes to meet demand.

As for Lenzing, which targets to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030, it is recognised as the leading producer of lyocell, a wood-based fiber that's 100 percent biodegradable and compostable, requires no harmful chemicals and recycles 99.5 percent of solvent used in its production through an innovative circular closed-loop process. The new factory, which opened in March 2022 in Prachinburi, 140 kilometers east of Bangkok, runs on green biogenic energy and relies on sustainable water supply to produce 100,000 tonnes of lyocell every year.

"Thailand with its commitment to sustainability fitted with our clear long-term vision," the BOI article quoted Lenzing Vice President and Senior Project Director Ismail Abdullah as saying. "Here we will be able to transform our manufacturing and support our ambitious climate targets. For Lenzing, this project represents a very important step towards a carbon-free future."

Such is the momentum that the government expects the BCG sector to account for almost one-quarter of the country's GDP by 2027 compared with 21 percent today, the article said. The fertile, biodiverse Kingdom of 70 million is one of the world's most important agricultural nations and food exporters

Global chemical company Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) was also cited as another example of the move towards increased recycling and sustainability. IVL is the world's largest manufacturer and recycler of polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, a 100 percent recyclable plastic most commonly used for food packaging and beverage bottles. Founded in Thailand in 1994 and still headquartered there, IVL's operations now span 35 countries, and in 2021 the company reported revenues of $14.6 billion. Since 2011, the company has recycled more than 80 billion bottles, and it has committed to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to invest US $1.5 billion to increase that recycling capacity to the equivalent to 50 billion bottles per year by 2025.

The article also pointed out that large corporates are not the only beneficiaries of the BCG policy and incentives. Among small and medium sized enterprises, Bangkok-based PlanToys has literally carved out a $15 million export market to the U.S., Europe and Japan by making innovative high-end wooden toys from unwanted rubber trees.

Thailand is the world's largest rubber producer, but the trees that swathe the country's southern provinces can only produce latex for 25 years. After that, they become useless to plantation owners, who traditionally burn them and then have to clean up the land for replanting. "We never cut down trees," the article quoted PlanToys Managing Director Kosin Virapornsawan as saying. "We upcycle them."

By 2030, Thailand expects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20-25 percent. "BCG is a journey Thailand is taking to become a high-income nation," the article quoted Dr Janekrishna Kanatharana, Executive Vice President of the country's National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) as saying.

To read the complete story, please click on the link below:

https://www.boi.go.th/un/advertorial13

For more information, please contact:
Thailand Board of Investment
Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111
Website: www.boi.go.th 
YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand

SOURCE Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR SUCCESSFULLY REACH TOTAL DEPTH OF THE 8-2 WELL ON TIME & ON BUDGET

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia. The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,056 meters reaching all geological targets, on time and on budget. Current operations are now focused on well data

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • 10 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% from a year ago, marking a little […]

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5% and 6.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Undervalued Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued stock picks from Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio. You can skip our discussion on Buffett’s recent investment decisions and go directly to Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Undervalued Stock Picks. Warren Buffett will turn 92 years old on August 30, and the billionaire is showing no signs of a […]

  • Snap plans to lay off 20% of its workforce

    A new report indicates that Snap plans to lay off 20% of its 6,400+ employees.

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Finished? Indexes Break Support As Fed Fears Intensify

    The major indexes undercut key support Tuesday on hot jobs data, while recent breakouts are failing.

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.