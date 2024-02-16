Leo Miller is Leadership Wooster’s Distinguished Alumni

Leo Miller has attended many Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner programs over the years.

He’s used to watching business and community leaders take the stage and receive Chamber awards.

This year, Miller, president and CEO of The Apple Creek Banking Co., will be counted among those numbers when he receives the Leadership Wooster Distinguished Alumni Award, presented annually to a graduate of the program.

“It was a surprise,” Miller said. “I certainly was surprised that somebody thought enough of me to nominate me. You never feel like you have done things to deserve recognition like that. It was a surprise, and I am grateful and honored.”

Leo Miller

Miller first connected with the Chamber around 1999-2000 when he served on the Small Business Committee. In 2000-2001, he was part of the Leadership Wooster class.

“It was a very fun, interesting experience,” Miller said.

He lived in Wooster as a child and spent a lot of time here. It was fascinating to learn about the inner workings of businesses, schools, nonprofits and government offices, he added.

The Leadership Wooster program reinforced that “you are here to be part of the community, to serve, and to help the community,” Miller said.

This was the same lesson he learned from his father.

One of the ways Miller and the leadership team at Apple Creek Banking Co. support the Chamber is through being the presenting sponsor of the Wayne County Home & Garden Show. They also encourage their staff to volunteer with the Chamber and other nonprofits so they can “experience the joy of helping others.”

Miller, who is the chairman of the board of the Community Bankers Association of Ohio, has a background in commercial and residential lending, as well as branch operations. He held a leadership position with The Savings Bank & Trust Company, Orrville, before joining Apple Creek 20 years ago. Leo holds a BSBA in Marketing and an MBA in Executive Management, and is a graduate of The Ohio School of Banking.

