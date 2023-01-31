LeoLabs expands continuous, all-weather radar coverage of the Southern Hemisphere in the Indo-Pacific region

The West Australian Space Radar site is fully operational, adding significant coverage of the Southern Hemisphere — an important milestone in LeoLabs' expansion of its radar network

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, the leading commercial provider of Space Domain Awareness (SDA) services and low Earth orbit (LEO) mapping, announced the commissioning of the LeoLabs West Australian Space Radar (WASR). This radar site, located in Western Australia, adds critical coverage of the Southern Hemisphere in the Indo-Pacific region.

This graphic illustrates the additional coverage of the Southern Hemisphere enabled by LeoLabs West Australian Space Radar (WASR) and its Kiwi Space Radar (KSR).

WASR is the latest addition to LeoLabs network of phased array space radars powering LeoLabs Vertex™, its vertically integrated space operations stack which enables tracking of resident space objects and the characterization of events in LEO, such as conjunctions and maneuvers.

In collaboration with the LeoLabs Kiwi Space Radar in the South Island of New Zealand, WASR will enable superior tracking and monitoring of median to high inclination resident space objects in LEO. The two sites, equipped with a total of four S-band phased array radars, will also increase LeoLabs capacity to discover new objects, including lethal, small debris that are currently non-trackable.

LeoLabs new radar site enables increased surveillance of the Southern Hemisphere in the Indo-Pacific region, an area where the U.S. and allied nations have historically lacked coverage and visibility. The LeoLabs Australia team is responsible for Pacific daytime global radar operations, orbital analytics, and reporting — providing LeoLabs with continuous, comprehensive coverage and analysis of regional activities in LEO. Considering the strategic importance of the region, LeoLabs will continue to make investments that align with the decades of partnership and collaboration between Australia and the United States, as well as other Indo-Pacific countries.

"Australia is now host to a landmark in the world of space safety," said Dan Ceperley, CEO of LeoLabs. "At LeoLabs we are honored and humbled to be a part of the Australian space ecosystem and to have found so many supporters and partners in Australia."

With the addition of the West Australian Space Radar, LeoLabs' global network has grown to include 10 independent radars across six operational sites, with plans to expand further in 2023 and 2024.

About LeoLabs ( www.leolabs.space )

LeoLabs is transforming the way satellite operators, commercial enterprises and federal agencies across the world launch and track missions in low Earth orbit. Through its vertically integrated technology system, LeoLabs Vertex™, LeoLabs delivers the superior information needed to succeed in today's space race. With unmatched LEO coverage, real-time tracking and powerful insights, companies and governments rely on LeoLabs to safely innovate and execute a wide array of operations in space.

