LeoLabs, Maxar and Astroscale will join us to talk about sustainable in-space operations at TC Sessions: Space 2021

Darrell Etherington
·3 min read

Space is vast, but the part where humans can operate productively and sustainably, especially when it comes to for profit commercial enterprises, is actually relatively small — and increasingly crowded. We're thrilled to have three experts at TC Sessions: Space 2021 who are leading the charge in new initiatives that seek to make in-space operations even more attainable, cost-effective and safe to help us untangle some of the ways we can handle booming business in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

LeoLabs CEO and co-founder Daniel Ceperley, Astroscale CEO and founder Nobu Okada, and Maxar's GM of Robotics Lucy Condakchian will be at the event for a discussion of on-orbit operations, and what it's going to take to make LEO an effective and sustainable location for commercial space companies to cooperate, especially as the number of satellites surrounding Earth is set to explode in growth over the next few years.

Ceperley's LeoLabs has established itself as the leading private company currently tracking low Earth objects, including debris from past launches, active satellites, and more. LeoLabs is the leading provider of commercial collision warning services and real-time Space Domain Awareness (SDA) for low Earth orbit (LEO). These services are powered by LeoLabs’ worldwide network of radars and its cloud-based software system.

Okada's Astroscale was founded specifically to solve the issues around the growing thread of space debris. The startup is working on technologies for end-of-life management of satellites, removal of existing orbital debris, and life extension programs for active satellites in order to make them useful beyond their originally-scheduled service life.

Maxar is working on in-space robotic technologies designed to service satellites and other spacecraft on orbit, including NASA's OSAM-1 program, which will refuel and reposition an active orbital satellite, and also on SPIDER, a program that will show how robots can perform on-orbit assembly of satellites, which will make it much easier and more affordable to launch future operational spacecraft.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. We’ve dedicated two full days to explore and gain more understanding of the rapidly advancing technologies and opportunities in space — from in-space propulsion systems and lunar sampling to investment trends and public-private collaboration. Buy your pass today and get an insider’s look at on-orbit operations and servicing — and so much more.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

  • La Palma observatory fights volcanic dust

    La Palma's observatory is getting an upgradeto protect itself from volcanic dustas the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to wreak havoc on the islandLOCATION: La Palma, Spain(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ROQUE DE LOS MUCHACHOS ASTRONOMICAL OBSERVATORY ADMINISTRATOR, JUAN CARLOS PEREZ ARENCIBIA, SAYING:“The first measure is to close the telescopes when there is a risk of ash at the observatory. But there are telescopes that do not have this protection; we will look at them in detail later to find out how they are protected because they are telescopes designed to work outdoors.”Minimal light pollution around La Palmausually makes it an ideal site for astronomical observationBut the observatory is situated 10 miles from the eruption site(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) OBSERVATORY TECHNICAL COORDINATOR, VICTOR ACCIARI, SAYING:“The consequences are that this ash will fall on our mechanical structures. It is not protected by a dome like the optical telescopes, so it affects the engines, chains, gears and all this prevents us from being able to operate at night. We had to improvise a little, some kind of protection, the telescope is not made to be protected in this way because it is robust anyway, we had to cover the most delicate parts, especially the gearboxes and the parts covered in grease, with plastic film and bags, and try to hold it as tight as possible because of the wind at this altitude.”

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Dropped Again Today

    In the absence of bad news to explain the drop, I am forced to conclude that Amazon stock is dropping today because of...good news. Specifically, the news that more than two years after it first revealed plans to build its own constellation of broadband internet satellites, Amazon is finally getting "Project Kuiper" off the ground. The news broke this morning: Amazon has hired space launch start-up ABL Systems to launch two Project Kuiper satellites "by Q4 2022" atop ABL's "all-new RS1 rocket."

  • FPX Nickel Testing Demonstrates Second Method for Enhanced Carbon Mineralization at Baptiste Nickel Project

    FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of new testing which demonstrates the potential for enhanced carbon capture and storage ("CCS") in tailings and waste rock at its Baptiste Project (the "Project") in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. These laboratory tests, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia ("UBC") funded by FPX and the Government of Canada, demonstrate that the injection of carbon dioxide ("

  • MIT Collaborates With Biogen on Three-Year, $7 Million Initiative to Address Climate, Health, and Equity

    Biogen’s support is part of biotechnology company’s

  • NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -NASA announced on Monday a rare, health-related delay in its SpaceX rocket launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, the second postponement of the mission in a week, citing an unspecified medical issue with one of the crew. NASA said the issue was "not a medical emergency and not related to COVID-19," but the space agency declined to elaborate on the nature of the problem or say which astronaut was involved. The launch, originally set for Sunday but then postponed until this Wednesday because of unsuitable weather conditions, has now been rescheduled for Saturday night, NASA said.

  • As Earth Warms, Human History Is Melting Away

    For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when one village sent a war party to raid another. But the residents had been tipped off and set an ambush, wiping out the marauders. The victors then attacked the undefended town, burning it and slaughtering its inhabitants

  • Defining astronomy's next decade

    Astronomers are on the edge of their seats this week, awaiting the release of a document on Thursday that will help govern the next 10 years of their field.Why it matters: Funding agencies like NASA rely on the document — called the decadal survey — to help them decide what missions should be supported in the future. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The James Webb Space Telescope and Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope were prioritized in previous decadal

  • Take a taxi to the sky!

    Vertical Aersospace Founder and CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his eVTOL company's plans to expand to major cities and lower carbon emissions.

  • Tone-Deaf Jeff Bezos Laments Thinning Atmosphere He Helped Destroy With His Own Space Rocket

    Paul Ellis/Pool via ReutersJeff Bezos, the self-made billionaire and luxury space-travel entrepreneur, says he was struck by just how thin Earth’s atmosphere was when he was barrelling through it in his private rocket this summer. In an address Tuesday to COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the newly minted astronaut said he remains amazed by the gifts of nature, which he rightly said “provides all the food we eat, the water we drink, and the oxygen we breathe. It gives us life.” He then

  • Climate change's impact on crops could be felt as early as 2030

    By the end of the century, corn crop yields could are projected to decrease by 24% under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario — a decline that could have "severe implications worldwide."

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • SOPHiA GENETICS Launches SOPHiA DDM™ for SureSelect Human All Exon v8

    SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today they have extended their SOPHiA DDM™ Universal Whole Exome analytical capabilities to include industry leading exome SureSelect Human All Exon v8 by Agilent. The new SOPHiA GENETICS pipeline is tailored to the unique features of this product to maximize support for Agilent customers in automating their next generation sequencing (NGS) workflow

  • Amazon Sets Wi-Fi Satellite Launch. The Rocket Doesn’t Belong to Jeff Bezos.

    The tech giant's space-based internet project, Kuiper, gets off the ground in 2022. But founder Bezos' Blue Origin won't be carrying the first satellites.

  • Beef from the freezer: rare Aberdeen Angus cows saved using DNA frozen since the Sixties

    Native Aberdeen Angus cows have been saved by a Scottish farming couple using frozen DNA from the 1960s.

  • 'Ordinary people suffer most': China farms face climate woes

    Wang Yuetang’s sneakers sink into the mud of what was once his thriving corn and peanut farm as he surveys the damage done by an unstable climate. Three months after torrential rains flooded much of central China’s Henan province, stretches of the country’s flat agricultural heartland are still submerged in several inches of water. It’s one of the many calamities around the world that are giving urgency to the U.N. climate summit underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut’s ‘minor medical issue’

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday.

  • Women are more competitive when they’re given an option to share winnings – a research finding that may help close the gender pay gap

    Women may be more team-oriented than men. Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Women are more likely to take risks and engage in competitive activities if they’re allowed to share their potential winnings with peers, according to new research I co-authored. Since one explanation of the gender pay gap is that women tend to be less competitive than men in workplace settings, this finding could lead to ways to narrow it.