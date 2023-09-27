Leominster maternity closure: Will the state do anything to stop future shutdowns?

UMass Memorial Health permanently shut down its maternity unit in Leominster, which was part of UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, on Saturday night.

Anger, frustration and betrayal.

Those emotions are felt by some lawmakers, nurses and activists after UMass Memorial Health permanently shut down the health system’s maternity unit in Leominster on Saturday night.

It’s not the first such closure in Massachusetts by a hospital system, and likely not the last. In maternity care alone, 11 service closures have reportedly occurred since 2010, including the one in Leominster.

Take a look at the state Department of Public Health’s website and you’ll find 29 pending and recent hospital essential service closures since 2020. Of course, more occurred in the years prior, affecting a range of health categories, leaving residents from the Berkshires to Cape Cod scrambling to find quality health care alternatives.

Of all the developments in the four-month review process that resulted in the Leominster unit’s end, there are several lingering questions. But one stands out: Why doesn’t the state Department of Public Health have the legal authority to stop a hospital from closing an essential service?

The agency ruled the Leominster unit was essential to the health of the communities the hospital serves. The agency also said the UMass plan to fill the health care gap was inadequate, and called on the health system to postpone closure until a fully formed plan was in place.

But the agency did not have the legal authority to alter UMass' plan.

Why? To get an answer to that question, several lawmakers and health policy experts offered their insights.

'Important question'

“That’s a really important question,” said state Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge, co-chair of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health.

Rep. Marjorie Decker says that any effort to increase the Department of Public Health's power would have to start from the governor's office.

Decker said that while lawmakers are having many discussions about how to address the rash of service closures in Massachusetts, the power question, as it pertains to the state health department, is one for Gov. Maura Healey and the governors who preceded her.

Since the state health department falls under control of the executive branch, any move to change its powers must be initiated by the governor’s office.

“[The legislature] hasn’t been asked [by the governor’s office] to explore that, at least not to me personally,” said Decker.

Committee co-chair state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, acknowledged that “we clearly have a problem in Massachusetts” when it comes to the closure of essential services – particularly in rural areas. A wave of hospital consolidations that pushed many services into urban centers, plus constant financial pressures on hospitals, are behind many of the closures, said Cyr.

"We clearly have a problem in Massachusetts" with health care closures, said state Sen. Julian Cyr.

But the Leominster closure and other recent ones have lawmakers ramping up their conversations about how to address the problem.

Unclear when action will happen

Several bills are on the table for lawmakers to consider. One reportedly calls for a hospital’s license to be pulled until an essential service is restored. Another grants receivership authority so the state can stabilize a hospital’s operations in preparation for selling the essential service to an outside party.

Still another bill would extend the state’s service closure review process from the current four-month period to one year. The thinking is that such a measure would lengthen the response time for lawmakers and extend the period for public reaction. Plus, the service would remain open for the year.

None of the three bills is the way to go, said Amie Shei, president and chief executive officer at The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts. They’re too late in the game, too reactive, she said, because once a hospital decides to close a unit, there isn’t much that can be done to stop it.

Dr. Amie Shei, president and CEO of The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts, said the state should take a more proactive approach.

"Late stage,” is how Shei described the bills. “They feel punitive or adversarial.”

Instead, Shei said a proactive approach is needed to get ahead of the closure curve.

“We need to take the long view,” said Shei. “It’s about health and health care, not just about immediate financial return on investment. It’s about planning for the long term to ensure the health of the community. We need to figure out our distribution of resources across the state.”

Role for Health Policy Commission?

The state’s Health Policy Commission could play a role, said Shei. The independent state agency develops policies to reduce the rise in health care costs and improve the quality of patient care. It also has an 11-member board of commissioners. One board member is Dr. Matilde Castiel, Worcester’s commissioner of health and human services.

Worcester referred a request to speak with Castiel to the Health Policy Commission. The commission declined a request to interview Castiel for this story.

Paul Hattis, a senior fellow at the Lown Institute in Needham, an independent think tank in the health care sphere, believes the Department of Public Health is not the agency to review planned closures. The responsibility should be shifted to the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, said Hattis, because it has the knowledge and resources to do the job more effectively.

“The DPH is the wrong agency,” said Hattis. “It should be the Health Policy Commission. It’s in a better position.”

As Hattis sees it, if the commission was given the authority to take over closure review, then it could be given the power to make it difficult for hospitals to move ahead with closure or cutbacks in services. The commission could levy heavy financial penalties on hospitals or take them to court to argue why closure shouldn’t trump the state’s regulatory decision to keep the essential service open.

Time for a statewide plan

Like Shei, Hattis believes it’s time for Massachusetts to develop a statewide plan for mapping out health care resources. If that happened, Hattis said, it would help guide decisions about closures across the health care spectrum, including in service areas like maternity, behavioral health and ambulatory care.

A statewide plan also means the legislature might be willing to empower a state agency that makes those decisions.

Decker isn’t sure the state health department and the Health Policy Commission have the necessary staff and expertise to properly review hospital service closure requests. She emphasized that the health department must be part of the process, and possibly the Health Policy Commission as well. However, Decker noted, the commission currently lacks regulatory authority.

That could change, said Decker, and she said it’s up to Healey to use her executive powers to convene public conversations about a host of complex questions. Those range from whether the commission should have regulatory authority to taking an inventory of all health care resources in the state to ensure that all areas of Massachusetts have access to quality health care.

Last week, Healey announced the Department of Public Health will do a statewide study on maternal health care in Massachusetts, and a second study to assess essential hospital services in North Central Massachusetts

Those studies are a step in the right direction, said Decker, but more needs to be done.

“This is an opportunity for the governor to lean in," she said. "The executive branch has the power to bring together hospitals, insurance companies, providers and the patient community. To have conversations about what power for the DPH means. These are complex questions, and the answers are not simple.”

Do hospitals wield too much power?

The state’s major hospital systems employ tens of thousands of staff. They are a major economic driver, and with that comes significant political power.

Patients who would once have gone to the Leominster maternity ward will now be directed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Is it possible that state lawmakers are reluctant to get in the game of passing legislation to give the state health department the power to stop hospitals from closing essential services, thereby telling these institutions how to run their affairs?

Both Decker and Cyr rejected such a scenario, stating that lawmakers frequently enact legislation to regulate business practices.

“I wish it was that simple,” said Decker. “There’s no intimation [from hospitals] towering over the legislators.”

Getting all parties to the table to tackle the complex health care landscape is how Decker’s sees the path ahead. The Lown Institute’s Hattis agrees with that take, but he's not ready to say that hospitals don't hold an inordinate amount of sway in Massachusetts.

"The government has been reluctant to tell businesses, UMass Memorial or private businesses or others," how to run their operations, said Hattis. “Often, the government is overly deferential to these large provider organizations, as if they know better than state government."

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on X: @henrytelegram.

