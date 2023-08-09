Leominster maternity unit is essential service, state health department says

The maternity unit at the UMass Memorial Health hospital in Leominster is an essential service, according to state public health officials, representing the latest development in the health care system’s plan to close the unit Sept. 23.

In its Monday letter to Husch Blackwell, the Boston law firm representing UMass Memorial, the state Department of Public Health said, “As a result of its review, the Department has made a finding that the services provided by the Hospital are in fact necessary for preserving access and health status within the Hospital’s service area.”

UMass Memorial did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association opposes the planned closure and the association believes it may not be a done deal, despite the state having no legal authority to stop it. Association spokesman David Schildmeier said Wednesday morning that he’s never seen a letter like the one this week from the DPH, because it’s extensive in its request that UMass verify its reasons for closure.

“DPH is suspect of what it heard from UMass,” said Schildmeier, a reference to last month’s public hearing when UMass leadership and the community provided testimony on the planned closure. "This is not a pro forma response. The DPH is very suspect of what UMass provided."

Check back at telegram.com as this is a developing story.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter: @henrytelegram.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Leominster maternity unit an essential service, Mass. DPH says