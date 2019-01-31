Leon Black’s Apollo Drubbed by Tough Markets in Fourth Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management LLC reported the biggest quarterly loss in eight years as volatile markets sapped the value of its holdings, especially annuity seller Athene Holding Ltd.

The private equity giant posted an economic net income loss of $1.01 a share, exceeding the loss of 82 cents expected by analysts.

Key Insights

Athene, the largest asset on Apollo’s balance sheet, threw a curve into earnings. Athene slid 23 percent in the fourth-quarter even as it followed through on a promise to do more deals. But there’s still plenty of future upside for Apollo: the firm garners hefty management fees from Athene’s more than $100 billion in assets.Apollo’s investment in ADT Inc. also curbed earnings. It took the security company public and has become its No. 1 equity shareholder. But the stock lost more half of its value last year by suffering from investor skepticism that an old-school security giant could thrive with wireless security all the rage.Private equity firms are struggling to find enough deals given current valuations of companies. That was reflected in the company’s dry powder, or undeployed capital, which was flat at $48.5 billion compared to the previous quarter.Apollo co-founder Leon Black kept his word on not converting to a C-corp. KKR & Co. and Ares Management Corp. made the switch last year, in part to boost their shares and diversify their shareholder base. But Black has been more circumspect. In December, he said it could take Apollo a year to judge whether the conversion of peers was sustainable or not.The firm is betting big on credit but Athene hurt that business in the fourth quarter. Co-founder Leon Black said last month that Apollo’s credit and insurance businesses had the most potential for future growth.It’ll be tougher this quarter to compare Apollo’s earnings performance to some peers. Blackstone Group LP, KKR and Carlyle Group LP have shifted to distributable earnings as their key metric. That figure typically reflects cash profits on asset sales and fund management fees. Apollo stuck with ENI, a measure of realized and unrealized investment gains.

Digging Deeper

The firm’s private equity performance depreciated 10.9 percent.Net inflows came in at $21.6 billion. Total assets under management rose to $280.3 billion from $270.2 billion in the prior three-month period.

Get More

Read Apollo’s statement.

