Leon Fuat Berhad's (KLSE:LEONFB) Dividend Will Be MYR0.015

Leon Fuat Berhad's (KLSE:LEONFB) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 19th of July. This makes the dividend yield 2.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Leon Fuat Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Leon Fuat Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 4.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.015. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. However, Leon Fuat Berhad has only grown its earnings per share at 4.6% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Leon Fuat Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

