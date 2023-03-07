Leon G. Cooperman, Murray Stahl, Bethany McLean, and Chris Bloomstran to Speak at the 2023 Project Punch Card Investment Conference in New York City

The Project Punch Card conference, taking place on April 11, 2023, will feature leading industry figures discussing investments, representation in finance and what it means to be long-term focused.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / The Project Punch Card Investment Conference will be taking place on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 in New York City at the Fordham University School of Law. Project Punch Card (PPC) is pleased to announce keynote addresses from Leon G. Cooperman (Founder, Omega Advisors, Inc., Chairman & CEO, Omega Family Office, Inc.), Jonathan Brandt (Research Analyst at Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb), Chris Bloomstran (President and Chief Investment Officer of Semper Augustus Investments Group), Cheryl Strauss Einhorn (Founder and CEO of Decisive AREA Method), Bethany McLean (Journalist, Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair and Columnist for Reuters), Robert Robotti (President and Chief Investment Officer of Robotti & Company), John D. Spears (Managing Director Tweedy, Browne Company LLC ), Laura Rittenhouse (Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rittenhouse Rankings), David E. Marcus (Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC), Murray Stahl (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Co-Founder Horizon Kinetics ), ​​​Joyce Zhang (Senior Investment Officer at The Wallace Foundation), and Alix Pasquet (Managing Partner at Prime Macaya Capital Management).

"We are excited to announce the third Project Punch Card Investment Conference to serve our mission of fostering a long-term investment orientation amongst women and minority students," said Vishal Mishra, Principal of Mishra Capital Partners and Founder of Project Punch Card, the nonprofit organization that manages the conference.

Conference organizer Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, continued, "This event spotlights the often overlooked issue of underrepresentation in our industry, and it sparks an important conversation about how we can begin to address it."

John W. Rogers, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments, said of Project Punch Card: "As the founder of Ariel, whose motto is 'slow and steady wins the race,' I applaud the efforts of Project Punch Card to foster a strong, long-term investment perspective for minority students considering a career in our industry."

About Project Punch Card

Project Punch Card (PPC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting underrepresented groups in the investment industry; its name comes from Warren Buffett's "punch card" philosophy. The PPC Investment Conference is a collaborative effort of industry veterans Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, Michael Oliver Weinberg of APG, James Basili of Lightsail Capital Management, Henry Patner of HEG Capital, Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, and Lindsey Rubinstein of Opus Capital Management.

