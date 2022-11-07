U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,787.75
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,490.00
    +62.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,927.25
    +37.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.95
    -0.66 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +0.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0088 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6450
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,748.60
    -498.91 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.52
    +8.47 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.07
    -2.77 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Leonardo sells U.S unit's ATM business to Spain's Indra

Illustration shows Leonardo logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Leonardo has agreed to sell its unit Selex ES' Air Traffic Management (ATM) activities to Indra Air Traffic, a company controlled by Spain's Indra Sistemas, the Italian defence group said on Monday.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023, it added in a statement, without disclosing any financial details.

The ATM business of Leonardo U.S. unit Selex ES "is a leading developer and manufacturer of en-route navigation, surveillance and precision approach and landing systems," Leonardo said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni)

