Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Leong Hup International Berhad's (KLSE:LHI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Leong Hup International Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM534m ÷ (RM6.7b - RM2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Leong Hup International Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 6.4% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Leong Hup International Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Leong Hup International Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 47% in that time. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Leong Hup International Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last three years, the stock has only delivered a 2.8% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Leong Hup International Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

