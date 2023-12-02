Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.18 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Leon's Furniture's shares before the 7th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.72 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Leon's Furniture has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of CA$18.42. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Leon's Furniture's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Leon's Furniture paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 20% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Leon's Furniture earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Leon's Furniture has delivered an average of 6.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Leon's Furniture for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Leon's Furniture is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Leon's Furniture is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Leon's Furniture, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Leon's Furniture for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Leon's Furniture has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

