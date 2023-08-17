Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.16

The board of Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.16 per share on the 10th of October. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Leon's Furniture's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Leon's Furniture's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.2% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See Leon's Furniture's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Leon's Furniture has grown earnings per share at 8.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Leon's Furniture's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Leon's Furniture that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Leon's Furniture not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

