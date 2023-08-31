Leon's Furniture's (TSE:LNF) Dividend Will Be CA$0.16

Leon's Furniture Limited's (TSE:LNF) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.16 per share on 10th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Leon's Furniture's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, prior to this announcement, Leon's Furniture's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.2% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

We Could See Leon's Furniture's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Leon's Furniture has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.2% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Leon's Furniture Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Leon's Furniture might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Leon's Furniture that investors should take into consideration. Is Leon's Furniture not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

