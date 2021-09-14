U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

Leopard Finance Set to Revolutionize Modern-Age Finance by Offering a Defi-Based Ecosystem

Leopard Finance
·3 min read

LABUAN, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leopard Finance (LF), a Labuan-based defi company with shared origin from World Trade Fund, has recently launched its defi based Leopard Finance Protocol that uses blockchain and smart contracts for offering multiple defi products under a unified ecosystem.

The product suite of Leopard Finance consists of a dedicated Leopard Aggregator, a Liquidity Mining Protocol, a Decentralized Lending Application, Leopard NFTs, a decentralized exchange (DEX), and an alternative to traditional wallet street market in the form of Leopard Wall Street.

The Leopard Finance platform innovates how the financial landscape works by making the transacting process seamless, efficient, and trustless while also adding innovative products and services previously available to HNIs or Big Ticket Investors only.

The director of the World Trade Fund Mr. Dave Martin present at the occasion said: "The World Trade Fund's decentralized financial trading makes it easy to execute existing trading strategies, reduces the number of steps required to complete each trade, allows faster trading of different market pairs, and gives the ability to react immediately to buy targets and stop losses."

"Because of the convenience of the Aggregator in automatically maximizing profits, various applications in DeFi are developing like wildfire. The 'miners' who used their computing power to mine Bitcoin and Ethereum are gradually being replaced by 'farmers' who participate in liquidity farming in the DeFi market. With the launch of our Defi based ecosystem in Leopard Finance, its dedicated Aggregator will serve as a fund trader, helping automatically select the quickest rewarding portfolio with the best return on investment in the market for its users. For Stable coins such as USDT or USDC, users can participate in a liquidity pool (e.g., USDT pool) in the Leopard Aggregator and watch the profits roll in." the director continued.

Adrian, who is the CEO of Leopard Finance, said: "It is imperative to mention that the product suite we are offering is creating an entire ecosystem around Defi. We are not limited to just a coin or a token that anyone can launch, raise funds and go away. As you can see, we are offering the most innovative yield aggregator with the quickest rewards. Our protocol features a platform for the creation, deployment, and trading of NFTs. Similarly, our liquidity mining protocol offers one of the most rewarding farming opportunities to its prospective users."

When inquired about the Leopard Swap, the CEO said, "As you can see in the industry that we have many dexes, but the exuberant fee, slippage issues, and sometimes even transactions not being able to execute is what the industry faces the most. As evident from its name, the Leopard Swap Platform will offer a seamless, cost-effective, and slippage-free alternative to existing decentralized exchanges. During this stage, the team also aims to launch a Defi-based Lending protocol whereby users can lend stable coins by keeping their cryptocurrencies and NFT based collectibles or digital art items as collateral."

The Leopard platform is currently holding a private token sale, starting by the 15th of September, that allows small and medium ticket investors to participate and get early access to the Leopard Token.

About Leopard Finance

Leopard Finance is an innovative platform that strives to offer defi based ecosystem containing multiple products, including but not limited to an innovative Yield Aggregator, a Dex, an NFT Protocol, Liquidity Mining, Decentralized Lending, dedicated Wallet and alternative to Wall Street. Its leadership and operations team consists of more than 30 passionate team developers, blockchain evangelists, marketing specialists, fintech experts, and brand builders working for a global, scalable, and sustainable, long-term growth.

Visit the website link to know more about the project or participate in the token sale.

Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Leopard-Finance-110309224635462/

Telegram: https://t.me/leopardfinance88

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leopardfinance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leopard_finance

Media Contact

Brand: Leopard Finance

Contact: Joey

Telephone: +60162260609

Email: support@leopard-finance.com

Website: https://leopard-finance.com/

SOURCE: Leopard Finance


