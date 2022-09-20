U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    -0.0057 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1375
    -0.0062 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7200
    +0.5020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,939.14
    -563.87 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.94
    -6.09 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Leoparda Electric, a São Paolo–based startup, wants to be the Gogoro of Latin America. In other words, it's looking to build out a network of battery swapping stations that should help spread adoption of electric two-wheelers in the region.

While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That's in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Jack Sarvary, co-founder and CEO of Leoparda Electric, told TechCrunch he thinks couriers could be the key to unlocking electric two-wheeler adoption in the region. Prior to founding Leoparda alongside ex-Tesla Billy Blaustein, Sarvary worked for six years at Rappi, LatAm's version of DoorDash, where he headed operations, product and fast delivery. Sarvary says in Latin America, motorcycle usage skews commercial, with commuters opting to use public transit or personal cars.

"They do about 100 kilometers per day, which means they spend a lot on gasoline, which means they have a lot to save by switching to electric," Sarvary told TechCrunch. "Electricity is 10-to-1 cheaper than gas. The problem is there's no infrastructure to support that. So if we build the infrastructure, we enable them to access these huge potential savings."

When it comes to electrification adoption, there's always a chicken-and-egg problem. Do we put in the infrastructure first or get people on vehicles first? Gogoro realized this years ago and said "both," opting to build its own electric scooter with a swappable battery that it would sell to commuters, as well as use for a scooter-sharing scheme, and build the battery swapping stations all in one go.

While Leoparda's core business is battery swapping, the startup aims to do something similar by putting together a subscription package that includes an electric motorcycle or seated scooter, unlimited battery swaps, maintenance and insurance. Leoparda is importing the two-wheelers from four different Chinese OEMs, which means it will initially be working with four different batteries as opposed to Gogoro's one. (Swobbee, a Berlin competitor, is doing something similar in Europe with smaller micromobility vehicles.)

The whole thing should cost couriers in São Paolo, Brazil, where Leoparda will first launch, about $200 per month. Sarvary says that's about 50% of what couriers typically spend on vehicle financing, gas, insurance and other expenses.

To make switching to electric not only cost-effective but also convenient, Leoparda will first open its battery swapping locations in geographically concentrated zones where most couriers operate. Over time, the service will expand zone by zone. But first, Leoparda has to figure out how to enable users to swap their own batteries.

When Leoparda launches in December, the startup will rent out a few small spaces to house some basic battery charging operations -- think some shelving with extension cords and an employee who trades dead batteries for fresh ones. But as the company scales, it will need to consolidate operations. That's where Leoparda's recent raise comes in.

The company just closed an $8.5 million seed round -- co-led by Monashees and Construct Capital -- which it will use to start on hardware development for a charging cabinet.

"The cost of having a human being with a bunch of shelves behind him charging batteries in a space where you're paying rent, even in Latin America, like, yeah, we can do five or 10 locations but if we want to scale beyond that, it's going to become quickly infeasible," said Sarvary.

Over time and as the company scales, Leoparda would like to work on developing its own swappable battery that is optimized for a longer lifetime, which would better serve Leoparda's business model by reducing costs.

"There's an untapped potential there of all sorts of people in Latin America who want to work on these sorts of projects, who want to work on something green," said Sarvary. "By being the first, there's an exciting opportunity to capture all that talent across the region."

The next big market opportunity for micromobility is commercial, not consumer

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) sold off in early Tuesday trading, falling 3.4% through 10:05 a.m. ET on news that a tiny rival may have a big advantage over the company. As Reuters reported this morning, Canadian penny-stock company Loop Energy -- which, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, has been in business nearly as long as Plug Power -- now has a fuel-cell technology that delivers "better fuel economy than a diesel engine" at prices better than what Plug Power can beat.

  • China Meets With Boeing, Raising Hopes for 737 MAX Flight Resumption

    Chinese regulators’ official media outlet said the meeting signaled progress in recertifying the jet after accidents in 2018 and 2019.

  • Ford Stock Plunges Due to Lack of Parts. Time to Buy?

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares drove into a ditch Tuesday after the automaker warned supply chain problems would eat into current-quarter results. Ford is hardly alone in warning about the impact of a challenging global economy, and the automaker remains confident the problems are temporary. Ford is currently navigating a difficult stretch of highway.

  • Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

    Ford Motor has just said that the supply-chain problems hobbling many companies, but particularly vehicle manufacturers, are far from being resolved. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine sent raw-materials prices soaring, which increased costs and sourcing difficult, particularly for electric vehicles. All this now seems like a mirage because Ford just said that the vehicles that it has partly manufactured currently numbers between 40,000 and 45,000.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Lululemon Hotty Hot Shorts Targeted in Protests

    Lululemon has, in the past, had to navigate criticism of making clothing that are too "skimpy." What could have been a simple recall devolved into what retail history still remembers as the "sheer pants scandal" when company founder Chip Wilson told a Bloomberg reporter that "some women's bodies just actually don't work" for the pants. After the company lost a third of its market value in the fallout, Wilson eventually resigned as chairman and, by 2015, stepped away from the board altogether.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks

    Enphase Energy, Canadian Solar and Sunworks have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Fisker, Rivian or Lucid: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

    Everyone knows by now, traditional ICE vehicles are on their way out, fast driven to obsolescence by electric vehicles (EVs). In fact, according to Needham’s clean tech analyst Vikram Bagri, EV adoption is “progressing faster than expected.” Realistically, this is not much of a shock considering the macro background. “The fundamental landscape for EVs is more constructive than ever with elevated gas prices, government support, and improving availability,” Bagri noted. “Though we expect to see so

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • China’s EV Startups Suffer Widening Losses Despite Sales Boom

    Rising battery prices and supply-chain delays this year have driven up costs for cash-burning auto makers.

  • Harley-Davidson's LiveWire gains traction for Sept. 26 spinoff

    Harley-Davidson Inc.’s planned spinoff of its LiveWire electric-motorcycle business is ready to launch on Sept. 26.

  • 1970 Dodge Charger Sprayed Down After 30 Years Of Collecting Dust

    It was in dire need of a bath…

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp. In mid-September, a potential rail strike threatened to disrupt the industry the U.S. economy, but the Biden administration secured a tentative deal with company and union leaders a day before the strike deadline on Friday, Sept. 16.

  • Why Ford's Pulling the Whole Stock Market Down Tuesday

    Stock market investors got a nice respite on Monday, as Wall Street was able to claw back some of the ground it had lost the previous week. The Federal Reserve has been aggressive in its moves to tighten monetary policy and boost interest rates, with the goal of getting inflation under control. Ford shares were down nearly 5% in premarket trading as investors digested what the auto giant said about its likely financial performance for the third quarter of 2022.

  • Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration

    Eastman (NYSE: EMN) has announced an agreement with Ethicon*, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech** Company, to source Eastman Renew materials for its medical device sterile-barrier packaging. This is an important step to help reduce waste in the healthcare system and contribute to a more circular future. With this agreement, Ethicon becomes the first healthcare company to use medical-grade Eastman Renew materials in its product packaging.

  • United cancels some flights after failing to perform some Boeing 777 inspections - FAA

    United Airlines removed 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service this week after discovering it had failed to perform required inspections on the wing leading-edge panels. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airline had disclosed the issue to the agency after an internal audit and proposed a plan to complete the inspections. United said on Tuesday it had canceled around 18 flights on Monday night and Tuesday morning to conduct the inspections but did not expect to cancel additional flights because of the issue.

  • Ford’s Profit Warning Shows the Truck Business Is Strong. EVs Could Make It Better.

    Ford's truck business is a cash machine. If its EVs turn out to be more profitable, then Ford's operating profit has room to grow because mix matters.

  • 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 Tesla electric SUV

    The Tesla Model Y is hugely popular for good reason. But not everyone will love its stiff ride, touchscreen interface, and minimalist interior.

  • Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers

    Tesla is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.