U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.35
    -52.45 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,535.16
    -446.17 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,113.98
    -150.75 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.98
    -17.20 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.49
    -0.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.50
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0240
    +0.0660 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6290
    +0.8070 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,276.12
    -524.61 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.59
    -5.66 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.18
    -71.68 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Leostream and Mechdyne TGX Expand Partnership With Global Reseller Agreement

Leostream Corporation
·3 min read

Leostream appointed authorized reseller and integrator of Mechdyne's TGX remote desktop software

WALTHAM, Mass., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leostream, a leading provider of secure remote access solutions, announced today a global reseller agreement with Mechdyne Corporation, one of the world's top providers of innovative visual information technologies and managed services. Under this agreement, Leostream will begin selling TGX, Mechdyne's remote workstation software designed for graphics intensive applications and enterprises wanting to make large datasets available remotely.

The desire to work and collaborate remotely continues to be a critical requirement for many organizations, including business verticals with high-end visualization needs such as oil and gas, aerospace, government, automotive, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. The Leostream and Mechdyne partnership gives power users in these fields excellent performance when connecting to physical workstations and virtual machines.

The Leostream Platform™ provides methods for authenticating users into a secure desktop environment as well as overseeing the management of remote sessions with granular access control, real-time dashboards to track usage, audit-level logging, and more. Through a proven technology integration, joint Leostream and Mechdyne customers are able to leverage TGX to handle visualization workloads that are often too complex for the typical remote desktop software while taking advantage of all of the sophisticated tools provided by Leostream.

"Our integration with TGX is an established solution for simple and fast access to intensive graphics applications and is cornerstone to promoting employee productivity, business continuity and flexible working arrangements," comments CEO of Leostream, Karen Gondoly. "With our appointment as an authorized reseller, we are making it even more seamless to onboard new customers and to deploy quickly with Leostream and TGX."

"We believe that our combined vision to deliver the most robust remote work solutions enables complex data workloads to be easily accessed from and shared collaboratively with colleagues anywhere in the world," said Cathy Lascara, Vice-President of Mechdyne Software. "Use cases for TGX have broadened globally as organizations discover the product's ability to deliver like-local experience to remote engineers, designers, and creatives alike — even for those working from home with low bandwidth or varying connectivity speeds."

To learn more about creating a secure and effective hosted desktop environment for high-end end workstations using Leostream and TGX, please contact sales@leostream.com. To request a proof of concept, visit: https://leostream.com/poc.

Contact: Randy Foster rfoster@leostream.com

About Leostream
Leostream provides the critical remote desktop connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions.

About Mechdyne
Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stocks open sharply lower after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock indexes open sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.