Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1 Makes Reporting More Accessible and User-Friendly Through a Comprehensive Web Console

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1, Lepide is taking active steps towards providing enterprise visibility over what is happening to sensitive data and critical infrastructure, and doing so in a way that is accessible, user-friendly, modern and logical. In a previous release, Lepide introduced a new Web Console in beta format to a few key customers, and after taking on board feedback from customers, is now making the full version available to the public.

Lepide Logo
Lepide Logo

 

Using the new Web Console, users can:

  • Create reports with the exact data needed to solve specific challenges.

  • Interrogate data with custom filters, grouping and column selection.

  • Quickly save and access reports from the "My Lepide" section.

  • Share reports and dashboards with team members quickly and easily through full delegation.

Lepide Data Security Platform 22.2 also includes several other key additions to improve threat detect, compliance and general data security. These new additions include:

  • eDiscovery: Perform Data Subject Access Requests and digital searches across large datasets on Windows File Servers. Save profiles and searches for historical review. Export searches to multiple file formats.

  • Stale Data Reporting: Understand where your stale data is and how much you have, and easily filter through to focus on your largest stale datasets. Save and share the reports with different departments and team members. Makes it easier to make decisions about confidently archiving data no longer accessed, and reduce storage costs by removing stale data from File Servers.

  • Excessive Permissions in Microsoft 365: Provides detailed reporting on which of your users have excessive privileges based on their data usage. Deeper understanding of where and how permissions are being granted through SharePoint Online. Helps to implement a policy of least privilege or zero trust initiatives in the cloud.

  • Threat Detection Workflows: Chain individual events together across multiple systems / data stores to identify suspicious activity or threats based upon certain patterns/sequences (attack paths). Build response templates and workflows based upon the threat patterns detected. Pre-defined threat detection workflows will start to be shipped with each new release.

For more information, click here: https://hubs.la/Q01tsfXW0

About Lepide

Lepide is a global provider of data security solutions. We help some of the world's largest enterprises improve data protection, meet compliance and detect/react to threats through our Data Security Platform.

Philip Robinson, phil.robinson@lepide.com , +44 2039298388

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957802/Lepide_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepide-data-security-platform-22-1-makes-reporting-more-accessible-and-user-friendly-through-a-comprehensive-web-console-301690797.html

