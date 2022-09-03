U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,946.08
    -39.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Lepidolite Market Size to Grow by USD 25850.56 thousand, Lepidico and Hallgarten and Co.Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lepidolite Market by End-user (manufacturing, jewelry, and research) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the lepidolite market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 25850.56 th. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Latest market research report titled Lepidolite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Lepidolite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Key Market Dynamics

The surge in demand from diversified applications is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lithium extraction challenges will challenge market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the future of the market. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The lepidolite market report is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, jewelry, and research) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By end-user, the manufacturing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth in disposable income and the rise in the middle-class population have fueled the demand for electronic goods, such as mobile and laptops. These factors are driving the growth of this segment.

APAC will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the lepidolite market in APAC.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The lepidolite market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M&A to compete in the market. Lepidolite, Lepidico, Hallgarten and Co.Ltd., J and H CHEM Co. Ltd., Lithium Australia Ltd., SVS Chemical Corp. LLP, The Gemstone Factory, Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., among others, are the main market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Lepidico - The company offers the commercial viability of Lithium Max, which has numerous uses in medical applications, ceramics, glass, lubricants, and nuclear technology.

  • Hallgarten and Co.Ltd. - The company offers a lepidolite project, which is Coolgardie Rare Metals Venture, a joint initiative with lithium Australia to explore lithium prospective holdings in the southern goldfields of Western Australia.

  • J and H CHEM Co. Ltd. - The company offers lithium ethenoxyethane compound, which is used as a reducing agent in organic synthesis, especially for the reduction of esters, carboxylic acids, and amides.

  • Lithium Australia Ltd. - The company offers lithium content from pegmatite swarm rock in lake seabrook rare metal venture, and the same is useful in the commercial applications of high-temperature lubricants and also in the form of lithium hydroxide as a means of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere of spacecraft.

  • SVS Chemical Corp. LLP - The company offers lithium ore in the form of a pearly texture, which is significantly used in making jewelry due to its vibrant colors and appearance.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Dolomite Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Barite Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lepidolite Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 25850.56 th

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

30.32

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Lepidolite, Lepidico, Hallgarten and Co.Ltd., J and H CHEM Co. Ltd., Lithium Australia Ltd., SVS Chemical Corp. LLP, The Gemstone Factory, and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Lepidolite

  • 10.4 Lepidico

  • 10.5 Hallgarten and Co.Ltd.

  • 10.6 J and H CHEM Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Lithium Australia Ltd.

  • 10.8 SVS Chemical Corp. LLP

  • 10.9 The Gemstone Factory

  • 10.10 Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lepidolite-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-25850-56-thousand-lepidico-and-hallgarten-and-coltd-among-key-vendors---technavio-301616911.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Will Want Austco Healthcare's (ASX:AHC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • A number of insiders bought RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • U.S. begins antitrust review of Amazon’s takeover of vacuum maker iRobot - Politico

    The U.S. anti-trust body’s iRobot review is wide-ranging and would include both head-to-head competition and whether the deal would illegally boost Amazon's market share in both the connected device market and the retail market in general, the report added. Amazon declined to comment, while iRobot and the FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Amazon in August announced its all-cash deal of $61 per share to acquire iRobot, maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba.

  • 10 Best Media and Entertainment Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we are going to share the list of hedge funds’ 10 best media and entertainment stocks to buy. You can skip our discussion and see the 5 Best Media Stocks To Buy here. Media and entertainment stocks have been hammered this year and this may be a good time to dip our […]

  • Biden Weighing Actions to Curb US Investment in China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering moves that would restrict US investment in Chinese technology companies amid growing tensions between the US and China, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Preliminary RulingLukoil Chairm

  • Solid Project Pipeline Aid Teck (TECK) Amid Higher Costs

    Teck (TECK) is poised to benefit from cost-control initiatives, solid project pipelines and higher prices for its principal products.

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in Prelimin

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

    Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea, had been due to resume operating at 0100 GMT on Saturday after a three-day halt for maintenance. But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said on Friday it could not safely restart deliveries until it had fixed an oil leak found in a vital turbine.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • Ford new vehicle sales slow in the month of August

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Ford after the company reported a slowdown in new vehicle sales for August.

  • Retirees want to go back to work — but they’re worried about this

    While more than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, 43% of retirees see their age as a barrier to getting a new job. According to an American Staffing Association survey, the fear of ageism poses a barrier to retirees contemplating un-retirement. Overall, 14% of current retirees said they are open to or actively looking for work.

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Judge Upholds Conviction in P

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to Europe ahead of the onset of winter if the outage was extended. Russia slashed flows through the pipeline to 40% of capacity in June and to 20% in July.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE SECRETARY

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Borthwick to the position of Corporate Secretary.

  • Oil Prices Have Fallen. OPEC Cuts Could Drive Them Up Again.

    Demand has fallen as countries struggle economically. Meanwhile, Russian oil continues to flow, and the West is trying to revive the Iranian nuclear deal and free up Iranian oil supply. The result could be higher prices.

  • Oil Prices Jump; OPEC+ Meets Monday Amid Production Cut Rumors

    OPEC+ is set to meet on Labor Day to discuss the energy market, as member nations have signaled an appetite to cut production targets, a move that could send oil prices surging in the volatile market. The meeting comes as U.S. crude prices increased marginally Friday, following three consecutive monthly losses. Energy giants ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) gained ground...

  • Shortage of Frack Gear Is Helping to Hold Back US Oil Production

    (Bloomberg) -- In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapPutin Brings China and India to Russia for