Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q2 and first half 2021

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will publish its results for Q2 and first half on 19 August 2021. The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

The results will be presented in Norwegian through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session at 08:00 CET on www.leroyseafood.com. A presentation in English through webcast will be available from 12:00 CET on www.leroyseafood.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



