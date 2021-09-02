Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Green Bond Mandate Announcement and Fixed Income Investor Calls

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, rated BBB (stable) by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank and DNB Markets as Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors, and Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income digital investor meetings on 8 September 2021. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues with tenors of 5 - 10 years, with preference for longer dated tenors, may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

For queries, please contact:

Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750

Marion Remøy, ESG Manager Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 977 04 708

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 41 77 20 20

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood group with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 5,000 employees handles between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year through our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for redfish and whitefish, and significant activities using third-party products.

The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall represent the very foundations of everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. The target for return on capital employed (ROCE) is 18% p.a.. The Group has set a number of targets within sustainability, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.



