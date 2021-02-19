U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,399.00
    -32.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,628.00
    -5.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.78
    -0.74 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.99
    -0.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +0.99 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3979
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6110
    -0.0790 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,690.68
    -574.41 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.46
    +7.35 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,017.92
    -218.17 (-0.72%)
     

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PROFIT/LOSS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2020 IN TOTAL

In Q4 2020, Lerøy Seafood Group (LSG) reported revenue of NOK 5,170 million, compared with NOK 5,239 million in the same period of 2019. Operating profit before fair value adjustment related to biological assets was NOK 441 million in Q4 2020, compared with NOK 769 million in Q4 2019. The global COVID-19 pandemic has a negative impact on demand and has resulted in lower prices for both redfish and whitefish. The main factor behind the fall in earnings from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020 is the reduction in prices realised.

The Group reported annual revenue of NOK 19,960 million for 2020, compared with NOK 20,427 million in 2019. Annual operating profit before fair value adjustment related to biological assets in 2020 was NOK 1,950 million compared with NOK 2,734 million in 2019. Profit before tax and fair value adjustment related to biological assets for 2020 as a whole was NOK 1,869 million compared with NOK 2,718 million in 2019.

  • “Lerøy’s focus is developing an efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood that meets the customers’ long-term demand. This not only provides cost-efficient solutions, but also quality, availability, a high level of service, traceability, and competitive climate-related and environmental solutions. Thanks to our robust and long-term focus on the customer, we feel that we have emerged all the stronger from a difficult year,” confirms CEO Henning Beltestad.

  • “We have invested heavily in our value chain in recent years, in the form of assets, human resources and our approach to operational improvements. This is a long-term process but, as we enter 2021, we are starting to reap the results of our initiatives and we are confident that we have a strong position for the years to come,” confirms Henning Beltestad.


THE WILD CATCH SEGMENT

The wholly-owned subsidiary Lerøy Havfisk's primary business is wild catches of whitefish. Lerøy Havfisk has licence rights to harvest just above 10% of the total Norwegian cod quotas in the zone north of 62 degrees latitude, corresponding to around 30% of the total quota allocated to the trawler fleet. Lerøy Havfisk also owns several processing plants, which are mainly leased out to its sister company Lerøy Norway Seafoods (LNWS) on long-term contracts. Lerøy Havfisk’s trawler licences stipulate an operational obligation for these processing plants.

Lerøy Havfisk took delivery of the new trawler, “Kongsfjord”, on schedule in February 2020, and subsequently had 10 trawlers in operation in 2020. Experience of operations with Kongsfjord is positive.

As described in the previous interim reports, demand for seafood has been negatively impacted by the restrictions introduced to combat the spread of COVID-19. It is difficult to project how long this extraordinary situation will last. The pandemic is also having a negative effect on prices realised.

The catch volume for Q4 2020 is 12,619 tonnes, compared with 12,949 tonnes in Q4 2019. Catch rates for haddock were weak in the fourth quarter. Catches of other species have been as expected.

When compared with Q4 2019, the prices for cod and haddock were down 13% and 17% respectively, while the prices for saithe were up 5%. Our sales of seafood continue, but the prices realised are lower than normally experienced before the COVID-19 restrictions were introduced. In comparison with the peak in prices in Q1 2020, the prices for cod and haddock are down 18% and 17% respectively.

LNWS’s primary business is processing wild-caught whitefish. The company has use of 12 processing plants and purchasing stations in Norway, five of which are leased from Lerøy Havfisk. The processing of whitefish in Norway has been extremely challenging for many years. All else being equal, increased stability and predictability will have a positive effect on the land-based industry. The repercussions of COVID-19 have been negative for both the producer and the customer. Market demand for fresh and conventional products saw a significant decline in the quarter.

In total, the segment reported EBIT of NOK -10 million in Q4 2020, compared with NOK 42 million in the same period of 2019. For 2020 in total, the segment contributed EBIT of NOK 205 million, compared with NOK 293 million in 2019.

  • “The winter cod season has just started, and we are facing a very high seasonal supply volume on a difficult market. With our experience of processing whitefish all year round in Norway, we feel we have the capacity and strength to face this challenge,” says CEO Henning Beltestad.


THE FARMING SEGMENT

The Farming segment comprises the Group’s three farming regions in Norway: Lerøy Aurora located in Troms and Finnmark, Lerøy Midt located in Nordmøre and Trøndelag and Lerøy Sjøtroll located in Vestlandet.

Operating profit for the Farming segment before fair value adjustment related to biological assets was NOK 296 million in Q4 2020, compared with NOK 597 million in Q4 2019. During the quarter, the Farming segment harvested 48,000 tonnes, compared with 43,000 tonnes in Q4 2019.

In Q4 2020, the EBIT/kg figure for Lerøy Aurora was NOK 11.10, NOK 3.40 for Lerøy Midt and NOK 4.50 for Lerøy Sjøtroll. In total, EBIT/kg for the segment was down from NOK 14.00 in Q4 2019 to NOK 6.10 in Q4 2020. In comparison with the same quarter in 2019, costs per kilo are slightly lower, but the reduction in prices realised in the same period is significantly larger.

  • “We have seen a positive development in our costs per kilogram of harvested fish in 2020, and this has been confirmed in the fourth quarter,” explains CEO Henning Beltestad.

  • “As we enter 2021, we expect that the initiatives and investments made in recent years will provide a substantial growth in volume, and that this will help us scale down our cost base and achieve lower costs,” he continues.


VAP, SALES & DISTRIBUTION (VAPS&D) SEGMENT

With its fully integrated, efficient value chain for salmon, trout, whitefish and shellfish, Lerøy Seafood Group shall be able to supply products that are best suited to the consumers’ preferences. Proximity to key markets and knowledge of the customer’s needs are therefore of decisive importance if the Group is to develop demand for its main products. Lerøy distributes more than 70 different seafood products from Norway to more than 80 different markets in the space of one calendar year. In addition, the Group processes and distributes a number of market-specific seafood products to their respective local markets where Lerøy has operations. Lerøy Seafood Group’s value chain shall be developed further in order to satisfy and increase the consumers’ total demand for seafood.

In 2020, the seafood markets have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact was seen first in markets in Asia, spreading globally throughout Q1 2020 and into Q2 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on demand trends. The grocery market now represents a larger volume of consumption, while the hospitality and catering segment on many core markets has practically been closed down for long periods of time. The pandemic has also had an impact on logistics, particularly for overseas markets, with a reduction in cargo capacity resulting in increased costs during the period.

The main focus for the VAPS&D segment has been to keep the value chain open. Throughout the second quarter, key markets showed a considerable level of improvement as the supply chain adapted to the change in consumer trends, with a much higher focus on groceries, but also as some parts of the hospitality and catering segment have gradually reopened. At the start of the third quarter, demand had improved considerably in comparison with the status in the middle of the second quarter. At the start of the fourth quarter, we once again experienced an increase in restrictions on key markets, with a significant impact on demand. At the same time, we are pleased to note that demand continues to be as strong as it is, and that the value chain has proved to be very adaptable. This gives grounds for an optimistic outlook once the pandemic is over and the restrictions are lifted.

Despite significantly lower prices realised for key species, the segment reported revenue in Q4 2020 that was only 1% lower than in the same period in 2019. This is a clear indication of a high level of underlying activities. In recent years, the Group has implemented substantial initiatives for improvement of several of the units in the segment, including facilitating better interaction along the Group’s value chain. These initiatives are now producing results, and the operating profit before fair value adjustment related to biological assets in Q4 2020 is NOK 176 million, up from NOK 162 million in Q4 2019.

  • “2020 has been a difficult year during which it has been important to focus on keeping our value chain open and ensuring supplies of seafood to the end consumer. It is our experience that we have clearly demonstrated the value of the Group's long-term investments in downstream operations, and we believe that we are in a strong position to develop upon this in the years to come,” says Henning Beltestad.

  • “The Group’s products are healthy and good. Production is financially, climate-related and environmentally sustainable. We continue to expect a positive underlying growth in demand in the years to come,” he continues.


MARKET AND OUTLOOK

Price developments for Atlantic salmon have been highly volatile in 2020 also, substantially influenced by the ripple effects of COVID-19. This situation remains at the start of 2021, with demand suffering significantly from the COVID-19 restrictions. It is not possible for the management and Board of Directors to form any precise opinion on the duration or consequences of the pandemic, but the growth in volume on the grocery market does provide grounds for optimism. There are indications that seafood is gaining in popularity with consumers, and we are therefore optimistic with a view to the underlying future developments for seafood.

Currently, the Group’s production of redfish takes place mainly in Norway. Norwegian and global salmon and trout production are experiencing relatively modest growth, which – combined with a weaker Norwegian krone – has resulted in very high prices. This provides an incentive to start production of salmon in new areas using alternative technologies. These incentives have existed for several years now, but with long lead times in the industry, Norwegian production in marine fish farms has maintained its predominant position. The harvest volume from salmon produced on land remains insignificant on the end markets. The market share for Norwegian Atlantic salmon may, in the long term, be affected by production of salmon and trout in new regions and locations. Through business development, investments and a clear operational focus on competitiveness, the Group shall ensure that its value chain stands strong in the face of competition in the years to come. In addition to the development of existing farming operations, the Group is accumulating knowledge and competencies within both land-based and offshore-based salmon production.

In recent years, Lerøy has made significant investments in several parts of the value chain, including the construction of facilities for smolt/post-smolt capacity in all the Group's regions. Lerøy Sjøtroll’s Kjærelva facility is now completed and has an annual biomass production of around 4,000 tonnes. Lerøy Aurora completed the final construction stage of a new development in Q4 2020, and the facility is expected to reach full exploitation in 2021. Lerøy Midt can report that the developments to the Belsvik facility are going to schedule. The plan is for completion by the start of 2022, and the facility is expected to produce around 5,000 tonnes of biomass. The Group's investments in improved smolt production and post-smolt production, combined with a number of other initiatives, will support the Group's ambition for continued growth in volume and increased competitiveness by means of a reduction in production costs.

The Group's substantial investments in post-smolt facilities have not only increased the Group's annual harvest volume by means of improved exploitation of existing assets, but also provided significant competencies related to RAS technology. This is in the main the same technology applied for full-scale land-based production of salmon. The Group is now negotiating for a further development of a new RAS facility in the region of Vestland. The plans are initially to develop the facility in three stages. The first and second stages represent further increases in the Group's post-smolt production. The third and final stage will also provide facilities for post-smolt production, but may also be used for salmon production up to harvest size. The location of the plant, including the links to the Group’s farming operations in West Norway, could potentially provide successful interaction between sea and land. The lessons learned may also be exploited to realise land-based projects in other regions. The development will take place in stages, but initial estimates indicate that the first two stages will represent estimated costs of around NOK 1 billion. The development is projected to provide an annual increase in production in the sea of 8-10,000 GWT. Construction work is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The Group can report significant improvements in production in the sea in 2020. The harvest volume is up from approx. 158,000 tonnes in 2019 to 171,000 tonnes in 2020. Moreover, standing biomass has increased from 111,000 tonnes at year-end 2019 to 119,000 tonnes at year-end 2020. The Group maintains its projections of a harvest volume for 2021, including associates, of 205,000-210,000 tonnes. Ongoing investments and additional improvement initiatives will provide further growth in the years to come.

For the Group, the aim is clear – for this growth, combined with other improvement measures, to provide reductions in the Group's release from stock costs for salmon and trout in 2021 and the following years.

The Group has made substantial investments in whitefish in recent years. One new vessel was added to the fleet in 2018 – Nordtind – and another in early 2020 – Kongsfjord. Further improvements to fish quality were established as important design criteria for Kongsfjord. Consumers’ expectations and quality requirements continue to increase, making high quality and competitiveness key factors for success when competing to attract consumers.

The whitefish industry, also including land-based operations, has suffered significantly from the impact on demand of COVID-19 in 2020. It is naturally not possible for the Group to know how long the restrictions will last, but Lerøy’s long-term plans remain the same. The work on and investments in making the factories less reliant on seasons continue, along with well-organised and meticulous work on making improvements to each unit. We believe that this process will generate results with time.

The Group expects to see an increase in quotas in 2021 as follows; 14% increase for cod, 6% for haddock, 16% for saithe north of 62 degrees. For saithe south of 62 degrees, the Group projects a reduction in the quota of 26%. The final quota decision is expected at the end of February 2021.

Lerøy works to develop an efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. This not only provides cost-efficient solutions, but also quality, availability, a high level of service, traceability, and competitive climate-related and environmental solutions. Investments in recent years in, e.g., a new industrial facility for Lerøy Midt, a new factory in Stamsund and new factories in Spain and the Netherlands, now commissioned, will represent a positive contribution in the years to come. The management and Board of Directors are confident that Lerøy has a good starting point for continued profitable growth and development of Group operations.

The Group’s products are healthy and good. Production is financially, climate-related and environmentally sustainable. The management and Board of Directors continue to expect good underlying growth in demand in the years ahead. It is not possible for the management and Board of Directors to assess how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, but we are confident in assuming that demand will with time return to historic levels and continue to develop from there.

The Board of Directors underlines that uncertainties related to assessments of future developments are much higher than normal, but current estimates are for earnings in the first half of 2021 to be negatively impacted by the effect on demand of the COVID-19 restrictions. At the same time, the Board is of the opinion that the Group's underlying development is positive, and that Lerøy has an excellent position for improved profitability in the year to come.

The Board of Directors and corporate management would like to thank all the Group’s employees for their hard work to date during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions and comments may be addressed to the company’s CEO, Henning Beltestad, or to the CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Latest Stories

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Verizon

    Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel. For many, there's only one investor who can instigate major moves in issues from 13F filings and that's Warren Buffett. The announcement of his new stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has the issue firmly in the green in Wednesday’s session. Beyond Out Of Favor: No one wants to own shares of Verizon. Even with its hefty 4.5% dividend yield and low forward P/E of 10.8, investors seem to have no interest. The reason being, several issues (especially smaller caps) are having double-digit percentage gains on a daily basis. This applies not only to Verizon but similar issues in the sector and many others as well. Underperformer In 2021: After coming within a whisker of making a new all-time high in December, the issue peaked at $61.95 and backed off to end the year at $58.74. After failing to crack the $60 level in January, it went into retreat mode. Interestingly, the issue reached its lowest level since June, when it bottomed in Tuesday’s session at $53.83. Keep in mind that Buffett’s filing reflects his actions over the last three months of 2020, signaling that his stake was bought a premium to Tuesday’s close. After the close on Tuesday, Buffett announced a new Verizon stake of 146.7 million shares. In a related move, he increased his exposure in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares. Buy, Buy, Buy: From Tuesday’s close of $54.15, the issue sprinted to end the after-hours session at $55.80. The momentum carried over into the premarket session, peaking at $56.50. It began the regular session at $56, bottomed at $55.63 early in the session and resume its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session, with the current one standing at $56.72 as of 12 p.m. ET. Based on the daily price action, the next two highs come in at the pair of highs from the Jan. 26 high ($56.96) and Jan. 27 high of $57.28. Image credit: Anthony92931, via Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: GeneracPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Disney© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders have created a formula for the IRS.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Palantir (PLTR) surprised the Street in its latest quarterly report. Unfortunately, the surprise was to the downside after the big data specialist failed to live up to expectations. Investors were left disappointed by a bottom-line miss and the company’s guidance and sent shares down 22% in the subsequent sessions. That’s not to say Palantir’s 4Q20 results were all bad. In the quarter, the company generated revenue of $322.1 million, up 40% year-over-year and beating the estimates by $22 million. However, the company delivered an unexpected loss per share of $0.08, while the Street was was anticipating EPS to be positive at $0.02. For the full year, revenue grew by 47% to $1.1 billion, while average revenue per customer reached $7.9 billion, a 41% year-over-year uptick. Looking ahead to Q1, Palantir anticipates top-line growth of 45% which should see revenue land at $348.87 million, higher than the Street’s $309.47 million forecast. For 2021, the company anticipates revenue growth to stay over 30%. In fact, Palantir believes that 30% growth is doable in each of the next 5 years, culminating in 2025 revenue passing $4 billion. In contrast to the negative reaction, overall, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg views the latest results as “positive” and thinks the company is heading in the right direction. “Palantir delivered another strong quarter and guided up 1Q just as much. While some may lament the unchanged 2021 guidance, we view that as management balancing a relatively aggressive 5-year view with being sure to not overpromise near term,” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the modularization of the company's offerings has helped it land more broadly, and likely will help it this year to seed future growth and look for the just announced IBM partnership to drive much stronger distribution in the Commercial space.” Investors might have sent shares down following the fourth quarter results, but it is worth remembering the massive run up the shares had prior to the report’s release. Palantir’s lofty valuation is the reason why Hedberg sticks to a Sector Perform (i.e. Hold) rating. However, the analyst boosted his price target to $27 (from $15), which implies a 7% upside from current levels. (To watch Hedberg’s track record, click here) Overall, the majority on the Street remain Palantir skeptics. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold and 4 Sells. The analysts expect the share price to stay rang-bound in the coming months, given the average price target currently stands at $25.83. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know

    In a bid to capitalize on the run in cryptocurrencies, graphics chip giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled Thursday a new chip to be used exclusively for mining. What Happened: Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia cryptocurrency mining processor, or CMP, product line for Ethereum mining, the company said in a blog post. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and is currently perched at a record high above $1,900. The GMP products are meant for professional mining and do not meet the specifications required of a GeForce gaming GPU, Nvidia said. They will be available for sale through authorized partners. These chips, the company said, are optimized for the best mining performance. They lack display outputs, allowing improved airflow and the scope for dense packing. Additionally, they have a lower peak core voltage frequency to improve mining efficiency. "With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company said. As part of the initiative, Nvidia said it has taken measures to downgrade the performance of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphic chips, due for launch Feb. 25, so that it's less viable for mining. "RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent," the company said. Related Link: What is Cryptocurrency Mining? Why It's Important: Not too long ago, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) derived a substantial amount of revenues from mining chips. A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that about 60% to 70% of Nvidia's GeForce revenues in China were from sales to crypto miners and not gamers. As these digital currencies fell out of favor with investors in the subsequent years, mining revenues of the chipmakers tapered off. A logical extension of the resumption in crypto rally is increased mining — a term used to refer to adding transactions to blockchain, which entails verifying and securing transactions. It requires a computer with superior processing power and a special program for solving complicated mathematical problems to validate transactions. At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.35% to $588.19. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For InvestorsTesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • Cassava: Potential Alzheimer Treatment Opens Door for Lucrative Licensing Deal

    There has been a lot of buzz around Cassava Sciences (SAVA) recently; The biotech is on a quest to achieve what so many others have failed to do - bring a viable Alzheimer’s treatment to market. According to H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino, the company has the potential to deliver on its promise. Driving the bull case for Cassava is simufilam, its Alzheiemr’s disease (AD) candidate for which the company recently released encouraging data from an open-label clinical trial. Following 6 months of treatment, simufilam was found to improve cognitive functions and patients’ behavior. “Importantly,” Bernardino says, “As simufilam works by targeting filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein found in altered form in the neuronal cells of AD patients, we now look for Cassava Sciences to sign a lucrative licensing deal for ex U.S. rights to simufilam’s clinical development and commercialization in the second-half of 2021.” The AD drug development field has been ruled by the targeting of β-amyloid and tau protein, which has led to “failed clinical programs and no approved drugs that change the course of AD progression.” Bernardino thinks simufilam’s target, altered FLNA, “represents a scarcity in AD drug development,” which will only enhance simufilam’s value. The 5-star analyst believes the company could nab an upfront licensing deal of over $1.5 billion, with regulatory and milestone-driven payments, and “mid-double digit royalty payments from a prospective partner.” Moreover, recent financing has boosted the company coffers by $200 million. The strengthened balance sheet “significantly de-risks completion of simufilam’s clinical development and future commercialization.” It will also mean Cassava can approach the negotiating table in a strong position, so it can keep the full rights to simufilam in the U.S. and Canada. Bernardino expects simufilam to advance through a pivotal study and anticipates approval by 2026. The analyst also now believes it can achieve 20% peak penetration of the AD market, compared to his prior 12% penetration estimate. This figure, he says, “leaves ample room for additional innovative therapies for AD to move forward and gain regulatory approval, as well as upside to our models.” In addition to reiterating a bullish call, Rusch gives SAVA a $66 price price, which shows his confidence in ~29% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Bernardino’s track record, click here) 2 other analysts are currently following Cassava’s progress, and both are also Buyers. The Strong Buy consensus rating is backed by a $56.67 average price target, implying upside of 11% over the next 12 months. (See SAVA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ark Invest Backs SPAC Merger For Quantum-Si, A Company Founded By Butterfly Network's Jonathan Rothberg

    A SPAC deal announced Thursday will see a company working on a new protein sequencing on a chip go public. The SPAC Deal: Semiconductor company Quantum-Si is going public in a SPAC merger with HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAPA). The deal values Quantum-Si at $925 million. An oversubscribed PIPE of $425 million included investment from accounts advised by Ark Invest, the firm led by Cathie Wood. PIPE investors will own 29.1% of the company after the merger. Shares will trade as "QSI" on the Nasdaq if the merger is approved. Current HighCape Capital Acquisition shareholders will own 7.9% of the new company. About Quantum-Si: Planning to launch a chip-based proteomics solution, Quantum-Si believes it can change the protein and genomics markets. Quantum-Si created the first next-gen protein sequencing platform with the goal of revolutionizing the field of proteomics. The company will start by decoding the molecules of life starting with proteins with the potential to expand the scale to genomics. The company is led by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, who is also the founder of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY). Rothberg founded over 10 companies and is an award winner in the technology and medical fields. Butterfly Network, which is backed by Bill Gates, recently completed its SPAC merger. Related Link: Cathie Wood Adds Longview Acquisition SPAC Ahead Of Deal With Butterfly Network Growth Ahead: A commercial launch for Quantum-Si is scheduled for 2022 beginning with research use. The company is targeting a $21 billion market. Applications for the chips from Quantum-Si could include diagnostic applications and drug discovery. Quantum-Si uses protein to show what is happening instead of DNA which shows what could happen, according to the company’s presentation. The company believes it has a scalable semiconductor chip that could expand to home testing sometime after the year 2024. Financials: Quantum-Si is a pre-revenue company with no revenue anticipated until 2022. The company sees revenue of $17 million in fiscal 2022. The fiscal years of 2023, 2024 and 2025 have respective revenue projections of $49 million, $104 million and $186 million. By 2025, Quantum-Si anticipates it can have over 5,000 devices installed. Price Action: Shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition are up 51% to $15.70 in early Thursday trading. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo 'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Sequel Reveal At Nintendo DirectCathie Wood Talks Tesla, Bitcoin, SPACs And More On CNBC: Here Are The Highlights© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon (VZ) Could Be Headed for an All-Time High

    Verizon (VZ) has been a steady stock for years, but a breakout is likely in the works as it bounces off a key support level.

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.

  • What Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For Investors

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares came under pressure Thursday, extending the stock's losses for a sixth straight session. Lock-Up Expiration Floods Market With Palantir Shares: Data analytics company Palantir went public Sept. 30 through a direct listing, a relatively inexpensive method of going public. It's facilitated by the bypassing of intermediaries and directly selling to the public. The offering was priced at $7.25 per share. A direct listing doesn't mandate a lock-up period, unlike an initial public offering. However, Palantir opted to impose a restriction and allowed insiders to cash in on only 20% of their holdings on the day of the listing. The remaining 80% was not to be freed up for liquidation until after the release of Palantir's fourth-quarter results. "This will make approximately 1.8 billion shares available for sale, representing roughly 80% of outstanding shares," William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek said in a note. The number appears mammoth when compared to the average three-month trading volume of 74.33 million shares. Palantir shares, which ended their debut session at $9.50, began a leg up in late October. Thanks to a steady rally, the stock hit a record high of $45 Jan. 27, a gain of about 375% from the stock's debut. The stock has since then pulled back, with the impending lock-up expiry on the mind of investors. The downward spiral was also abetted by an uninspiring fourth-quarter print, with some on the sell-side questioning the achievability of the long-term targets provided by the company. Related Link: Palantir To Debut New Software, Apps At Inaugural Demo Day Mixed Stance On Palantir From Funds: Soros Fund Management, which was among the earliest investors in Palantir, said following the listing it had sold all the shares it was permitted to sell and will continue to sell. The fund's 13F filing for the fourth quarter revealed it held 18.458 million shares of Palantir valued at $434.68 million. On the other hand, others, including Adit Ventures, PHX Financial, and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, have signaled they will hold Palantir shares, Bloomberg reported. PLTR Price Action: At last check, Palantir shares were down 7.61% to $25.02. Related Link: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Palantir, Says Risk/Reward Paradigm Shifts Decidedly Negative Photo courtesy of Palantir. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga4 Palantir Analysts Debate Data Analytics Company's Mixed Q4, Eye End Of Lockup PeriodPalantir Investors Pull Back After Q4 Print: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.