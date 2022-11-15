U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    +18.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    +117.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,815.75
    +81.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.20
    +10.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.13
    -0.74 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0333
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2980
    +0.2980 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,701.78
    +799.69 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.95
    +18.66 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,002.78
    +39.31 (+0.14%)
     

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2022 Results

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
·3 min read
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

RESOURCE RENT TAX PROPOSAL BRINGS INCREASED UNCERTAINTY

Operating profit before fair value adjustment related to biological assets was NOK 831 million for Q3 2022, up 44% compared with the same period of 2021. Strong demand for seafood, including a substantial increase in prices realised for the Group’s main products, is the key reasons for improvement compared to Q3 21.

The Farming segment delivered improved results in the quarter compared to corresponding quarter last year. Salmon prices have fallen significantly since the second quarter but are still higher than last year. The harvest volume is in line with Q3 2021, and inflationary pressure in the economy is affecting cost developments.

The total salmon and trout harvest volume for 2023 is estimated at 202,000 GWT (including Lerøy’s share in Scottish Sea Farms).

“Growth in the Farming segment has been slightly weaker than expected through the third quarter and at the start of the fourth, and accordingly the outlook for harvest volume has been reduced by 5,000 GWT for 2022,” explains CEO Henning Beltestad.

Earnings in the VAP, Sales & Distribution segment have been negatively impacted by the extreme development in salmon prices. Earnings gradually improved through the quarter, and a further margin improvement is expected in Q4.

Results for the Wild Catch segment improved compared with Q3 2021, driven by high prices and higher catch volumes. Higher bunkering charges are affecting cost developments.

On 28 September the Norwegian government proposed the introduction of a rent resource tax for the period during which the salmon are in open cages. With its fully integrated value chain, Lerøy sees significant weaknesses in the proposal, which reveals a lack of insight into the industry’s complex value chain. The proposal is already having a severely negative impact on Lerøy’s day-to-day operations, and will have serious long-term consequences for Lerøy and the industry.

Norway has a long tradition of open processes when material changes are to be made to an industry’s framework conditions, including ensuring that concerns raised by businesses are heard and understood. Open processes guarantee predictability, stability, trust and, not least, a knowledge and understanding of the industry affected. The proposal of 28 September breaks with this tradition. It lacks adequate insight into the industry’s dynamic, represents a breach of trust and is causing great uncertainty. “The consequences are extremely serious for Lerøy and our employees, and we expect implementation of the proposal to be delayed to allow time for a thorough consultative process, followed by discussion and broad compromise in the Storting,” says CEO Henning Beltestad.

Queries may be addressed to the CEO, Henning Beltestad, or the CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

ABOUT LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood corporation with its head office in Bergen. The Group’s almost 6,000 employees process between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year via our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for red fish and whitefish, as well as significant activities using third-party products.

The Group’s values – open, honest, responsible and creative – shall underpin everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world’s most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. The target for return on capital employed (ROCE) is 18%. The Group has set a number of targets within sustainability, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.

The Group’s activities generate significant ripple effects in Norway. The Lerøy Group has 3,500 employees across 60 municipalities in Norway. In 2021, we purchased goods and services worth around NOK 13 billion a year from our 4,500 suppliers, who are spread across almost 300 municipalities along the coast, in the interior and in eastern Norway. This translates to a total employment effect of 13,000 persons.

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken Chin

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

  • Quants Forced to Shed $225 Billion of Short Bets in Big Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fast-money quants were effectively forced to buy an estimated $225 billion of stocks and bonds over just two trading sessions, as one of Wall Street’s hottest strategies in the great 2022 bear market shows signs of cracking.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fe

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ Tyson Foods CFO apologizes to investors for arrest

    Tyson Foods Inc. reported mixed fourth-quarter results Monday as chicken prices soared while beef slumped, but perhaps the most interesting part of the post-earnings conference call was Chief Financial Officer John Tyson's comments about being arrested barely a month after getting the job.

  • ‘The bear market rally has more room to run,’ Guggenheim says. Here are 2 stocks to bet on

    The October inflation numbers came out last week, and sparked solid gains in the markets. Investors were buoyed by better-than-expected price data when the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index came in at 7.7% annualized. This was below the 7.9% forecast, and a half-point lower than the September number – and it was widely taken as evidence that stubbornly high inflation of the last year or more may be starting to ease. Scott Minerd, chief investment officer from Guggenheim, doesn't b

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.