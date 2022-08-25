Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Henning Beltestad, CEO of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LSG), has today August 25th, 2022 bought 15,000 shares in LSG at an average price of NOK 65.5 per share. Ownership after this transaction is 64,200 shares in LSG.

Please see the attached form for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

