Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q3 2021

Harvest volumes for Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Lerøy Aurora

15,7

7,9

29,8

20,2

Lerøy Midt

22,9

22,0

54,3

52,3

Lerøy Sjøtroll

17,8

14,3

51,1

50,0

Total

56,4

44,2

135,3

122,5

of which volume trout

8,4

7,5

17,1

20,8

Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Total volume

12,3

11,1

54,4

55,8

of which volume cod

3,4

1,7

17,7

16,6

As previously communicated the release from stock cost is expected to be lower in second half 2021 compared to first half 2021. Due to changes in the harvest plan, the release from stock cost for Lerøy Sjøtroll and Lerøy Aurora in Q3 2021 will be higher than expected as of publication of the Q2 2021 report. Expected harvest volume for 2021 is not changed.

The complete Q3 2021 report will be released on 11 November 2021 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood corporation with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 5,000 employees handles between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year through our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for redfish and whitefish, and significant activities using third-party products.

The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall represent the very foundations of everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. The target for return on capital employed (ROCE) is 18% p.a.. The Group has set a number of targets within sustainability, including cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.


