U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.25
    -25.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,930.00
    -187.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,944.50
    -79.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.80
    -12.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.70
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    -0.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    -0.0055 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    +0.0710 (+2.03%)
     

  • Vix

    26.57
    +0.27 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6930
    +0.4750 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,122.64
    +328.68 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.57
    +9.75 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.68
    -20.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Lerer Hippeau closes $230M across two new funds; Ben Lerer is back

Christine Hall
·6 min read

Iconic New York venture capital firm Lerer Hippeau announced $230 million in additional funding across two new funds: LH Seed VIII, which focuses on pre-seed and seed-stage companies, and LH Select IV, which invests in companies from Series A to C.

The new funds come about two years following unannounced sixth seed and third Select funds, the firm said. Those totaled $215 million. The firm intends to make about 40 to 45 investments in the seed fund and then stick follow-on rounds to a mix of companies in its portfolio. Lerer Hippeau has invested in 400 portfolio companies since it was founded in 2010.

In addition, the company made some personnel changes, which included co-founding managing partner Ben Lerer coming back to the firm full-time after completing the sale of Group Nine Media to Vox Media earlier this year. He started Thrillist with Adam Rich in 2004, which later became Group Nine Media in 2016.

The firm also promoted Graham Brown to managing partner and brought on Tanaz Mody as Lerer Hippeau’s first head of people to support the portfolio.

Lerer and managing partner Eric Hippeau spoke to me about the new funds. The following was edited for length and clarity.

TechCrunch: Ben, how does it feel to come back to VC full-time?

Lerer: It's nice of you to say “back to VC full-time.” I started Thrillist basically out of college and didn't start the fund until four years later with Ken (Lerer, his father) and Eric, so I had always had a full-time operating job even as we started. I pride myself on doing a good job of time management and prioritization and working pretty tirelessly for a long time. I was trying to do both things, but this is actually the first time that I am 100% dedicated in my professional life to one thing and it feels really, really, really good. Sort of what I was meant to be doing.

Group Nine’s SPAC goes public

TC: What was the fundraising environment like for these two funds?

Hippeau: We raised most of the money last year, and last year was a very different environment than it is today. Last year, all of the limited partners were completely overwhelmed by people raising two funds in one year or way more than they usually do. For us, it was okay because we're well established. We've been in business for 12 years, and we have very loyal LPs. It was the usual amount of work, but we did hear from others that it was a little tough because it was hard to get the LPs to pay attention to new faces since there were so many people returning for more money.

Lerer: We have a really good base of folks who we've worked with and given a good return for a while and so maybe a little bit less of a high wire act.

TC: Why was now a good time to have a new fund?

Lerer: For us, there is a sort of natural cadence to the investment time period that we have with the funds, typically it's about two years. I think we really know what we're good at, and we've stuck to our knitting. Our funds have been very organic in the way that we've grown and that we started as an early-stage fund. Five years later, we created Select with an express purpose of following on in later stages with our existing breakout portfolio companies. As the years have gone on, we incrementally checked up to the sort of the size of the funds. But we don't want to be in the “AUM Hall of Fame.” We're really about driving great returns for our partners and so we think that the fund sizes that we have are good. Over time we'll continue to reassess our position in the market.

Hippeau: Consistency is the key for us. We don't want to follow the ups and downs. We just want to continue with a persistent, consistent strategy.

VC still requires in-person connection, argues Madrona’s Matt McIlwain

TC: Is there anything new about where and how you are deploying the funds?

Hippeau: We talked about the seed fund, and the Select fund will be deployed to a mix of companies in our portfolio and then some Series A investments where we don't have a prior seed investment in companies that we're familiar with that we've been following. We started with mostly consumer companies in the very early days, and over the years, we have added a lot of B2B enterprise software, marketplaces, robotics automation and non-consumer facing companies. Today we're investing equally in consumer and enterprise. We were jammed with generalists, but we like exploring new sectors as entrepreneurs start to think about how to disrupt new things.

Lerer: Oftentimes we meet a company we incorrectly pass on, but stay close to the founder. We didn't love the terms or the sort of setup for the round, but we're really impressed with the founders. Companies that raised a year ago are coming back nine months or a year later and say they’ve made a lot of progress and are raising more money now. That's a really interesting opportunity for a fund like ours to say we've gotten to know you, we've been able to watch and see you execute and we're happy that we didn't chase into last year's insanity.

TC: Do you feel like a lot of VCs are holding on to dry powder right now?

Hippeau: For sure, particularly the late-stage investors because they're having a hard time figuring out exactly what the prices should be. There's been margin compression. We went from super high highs last year to quick, dramatic lows. People are trying to figure out what the real pricing should be. At the seed and the Series A, I would say it is pretty normal. It's really mostly at B to C and then at the later stage.

TC: What about investment flow? Has it slowed down or are we ramping up to some major activity in the fourth quarter?

Lerer: Early-stage pace across the market has remained pretty much the way that it was. A lot of the later-stage funds have all this dry powder, but are not wanting to totally sit out and so they've calmed down and therefore they are participating more. There's some Bs and Cs getting done, but these funds were hyperactive at the C, D and pre IPO stages, but with the IPO market closed and public multiples down, everyone is figuring out what's happening. And you're seeing companies wait a little bit: they want to get further along before they go to market. You're also seeing investors saying, “I've got all this dry powder. I want to see where the floor is on price.” We're really excited about deploying these funds right now. We think it's going to be a very fruitful thing, but the business is still moving and changing more quickly than it has in a decade.

VC fundraising gets weird as autumn nears

Recommended Stories

  • NatWest to cumulatively pass on more interest rate rises to depositors, CEO says

    NatWest chief executive Alison Rose said the bank will pass on more of the interest rate rises to depositors to manage its balance sheet.

  • Healthcare financier Scratchpay secures $35M Series C

    Scratchpay, the Pasadena, Calif.-based petcare financier turned healthcare financier, closed a new round of funding amounting to $35 million. Scratchplay raised the $35 million in a Series C round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Alumni Ventures, Companion Fund, Struck Capital, SWS Venture Capital, TTV Capital, among others. The company last raised a Series B round of $65 million.

  • KKR Rides the Blockchain to Expand Access to Private Equity

    Tokenized funds can provide more transparency and lower costs. But some financial advisors are skeptical.

  • Calpers’ Investment Chief Highlights Lagging Returns, ‘Lost Decade’ for Private Equity

    The nation’s largest pension fund’s returns lagged behind other large pensions in almost every asset class over the past 10 years.

  • Salesforce built a data lake to transform how customer data moves on the platform

    The ultimate goal of pulling customer data together into a customer data platform (CDP) is building more meaningful customer experiences in real time. Up until now, that's been more aspirational than real, but Salesforce is announcing Genie, a real time data integration platform, today at the Dreamforce customer conference that aims to make that dream a reality. At its core, Genie is a new data integration model that underlies the entire Salesforce platform with the aim of moving data wherever it’s needed most -- and doing it fast.

  • Tres raises $7.6M to help web3 teams manage their financials and crypto data

    Tres, a financial “data lake” for web3 companies, has raised $7.6 million in a seed round led by boldstart ventures, its founder and CEO Tal Zackon, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Investors include F2, The Chainsmokers’ venture fund Mantis, New Form Capital, Kenetic Capital, Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy. The Tel Aviv-based firm aggregates crypto data across different wallets, accounts and platforms, so crypto entities’ financial teams can better understand what’s happening internally at their business without needing the crypto-native knowledge and experience to gather the information, Zackon said.

  • European neobank Monese nabs $35M from HSBC

    Monese, the London-based fintech that provides digital banking and remittance services to consumers and businesses across Europe, has raised $35 million from global banking giant HSBC. Founded in 2013, Monese is one of several so-called "challenger" banks to emerge from the U.K. capital, serving customers with a range of online-only services including standard cash accounts, savings, and international money transfers. Other notable players in the space include Revolut, which hit a hefty $33 billion valuation last year; Monzo, which is now valued at $4.5 billion; Starling Bank, which recently increased its valuation to $2.9 billion; and Wise, which went public last year and now has a market cap of nearly $6 billion.

  • Fed Meeting Preview: Why The S&P 500 Bear Market Will Stay On The Prowl

    Fed meeting preview: Policymakers face an easy call: Confirm the bad news markets are coming to terms with, or give the S&P 500 reason to rally.

  • U.S. stock futures drift lower as Fed decision looms over market

    U.S. stock futures edged lower as the Federal Reserve gets set to kick off its two-day interest-rate-setting meeting, with a profit warning from Ford Motor Co. the latest example of the supply chain woes still hitting companies.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Warren Buffett recommends low-cost index funds for most people — but BofA says the S&P 500 is the ‘worst thing to hold’ right now. Buy these 4 top sectors to avoid confusion

    Ignore Buffett's wisdom? Maybe just this once.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 76% to 86% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    In the second quarter, when markets were losing ground, billionaire hedge fund managers weren't running away. Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shot up after their market debut in late 2020, but the good times didn't last very long. Billionaire hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont and his fund, Coatue Management, clearly expect better times ahead for SoFi's stock.

  • Palantir: The Perfect Stock for Dangerous Times

    Big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) may be the company that benefits the most from these huge global problems. Palantir went public in 2020, and now its stock is at all-time lows. Palantir was founded as a way to gather disparate data and find patterns within huge data sets, borne out of the global "War on Terror."

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on in September. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad […]

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    The chipmaker is down substantially this year despite an upbeat outlook and a strong run of results.

  • Wells Fargo slashes Adobe stock price target over Figma deal

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss Wells Fargo's call on Adobe stock after the company announced it will take over Figma for $20 billion.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 'I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. What can I do?'

    I'm constantly losing money on stock and cryptocurrency investments. And I paid for the advice that has given me the information that I've used to do this. For example, I was told to buy SoFi and lost money the whole … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Losing Money on Investments. How Can My Advisor Let This Happen? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.