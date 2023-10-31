When is Les Boutique de Noel? Dates have been announced

Are you ready to shop till you drop? Well, the Shreveport-Bossier Opera announced the dates for the 48th annual Les Boutiques de Noel.

This year’s Les Boutiques will be held November 30th, December 1st and 2nd at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Les Boutiques will be marrying the best of the past with new exciting event. This year a catered lunch buffet will be served daily by local restaurants, including Monjunis, Biscottis and Bodacious Bar and Q.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, there will be an Early Access VIP shopping event starting at 9 a.m. At this early access event shoppers can visit the mimosa bar and coffee car. Personal porters will be available to carry bags and load into shoppers’ cars, while Haley Brook sings and plays holiday favorites on the piano.

The Shreveport-Bossier Opera Guild will host the 48th Les Boutiques de Noel, Oct. 17, 2023.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the Grinch will make a special appearance and on Saturday, Dec. 2, Santa will be there with his best Elf and “naughty or nice” meter.

According to the Les Boutiques de Noel Publicity Committees, many new merchants are coming this year as well as Les Boutiques favorites. Many of the merchants are from this region.

Les Boutiques supports the Shreveport Opera Express (SOX) artists and the SOX education program. SOX is one of a handful of yearlong residencies in the country and many of the performers move on to major opera programs such as the Met in New York and the Santa Fe Opera Company.

