Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Attends COP27 in Egypt

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) has been actively on the ground the past three weeks in Egypt as part of the Métis National Council's first-ever delegation to attend COP (Conference of the Parties). Collaborating with Indigenous Peoples from across geopolitical boundaries, LFMO discussed climate change issues such as food security, "Just Transition", energy, water, gender, biodiversity and so much more.

Indigenous women around the world are the original caretakers of Mother Earth and this inherent right and the roles of Indigenous Women were reflected beyond the goals of COP27 and were supported through the Canadian Pavilion and Indigenous Peoples Pavilion. This included LFMO's own event, hosted in collaboration with Indigenous Clean Energy and Indigenous Climate Action, to amplify the voices of Indigenous Women and Youth priorities throughout COP27.

"In Canada particularly, Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks deeply understand and are witnessing firsthand both current and the long-term impacts of our changing climate," said LFMO President, Melanie Omeniho. "It is important to LFMO that we support and hear from our Indigenous sisters and family from all parts of the world, as they are experiencing similar disproportionate impacts. Together, we can work on our shared goals and uplift each other's voices as we continue to protect our lands, waters and skies."

This month, LFMO looks forward to continuing the conversation of Métis women's experiences of climate change at the 4th Annual Métis Women's Policy Forum.

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of Women and gender diverse people.

