Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Attends United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation is actively on the ground in New York City, New York to participate in the Twenty-Second Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII).

With this year's theme, "Indigenous Peoples, Human Health, Planetary and Territorial Health and Climate Change: A Rights-Based Approach," LFMO is participating in the Gathering of Indigenous Women Leaders: A Trilateral Working Group Planning Meeting to discuss human trafficking, leadership development, data collection and access to justice in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

This week, LFMO is also taking part in several side events, including the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan's "Métis Inherent Rights," the Métis National Council's "Indigenous Peoples and Legislation" and the Assembly of Seven Generations' Labour of Love Report Launch.

"Each year, LFMO looks forward to participating in the UNPFII and hearing from our Indigenous relations from around the world about the pivotal work they are doing," said President Melanie Omeniho. "The UNPFII is an incredible opportunity to strengthen these international connections and to share the perspectives, accomplishments and resilience of Métis women and gender diverse folks from back home."

LFMO speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak aims to consult, promote, and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political, and economic interests and aspirations of women and gender diverse people.

