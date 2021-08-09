Les Sages Fous in Trois-Rivières Receives Government of Canada Support for the Creation of the Fabrique de Théâtre Insolite

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada supports artists and their productions by investing in high-quality creative spaces. Access to spaces for meeting and sharing plays an essential role in the vitality of communities and their cultural enrichment.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $1.6 million in funding for the Fabrique de théâtre insolite in Trois-Rivières, a venue that will specialize in creating original puppetry and object theatre works.

This investment, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organization to upgrade, renovate and redevelop existing spaces at the Récollets-de-Trois-Rivières heritage site. The work will result in a new cultural complex adapted to creation, mediation and presentation activities.

The funding will allow the organization to acquire specialized equipment, including lighting, sound, video and projection, and rigging systems, as well as stage dressing, stage equipment and control room furniture.

Quotes

"We are pleased to assist in transforming the Récollets-de-Trois-Rivières heritage site into the future Fabrique de théâtre insolite. This site will provide artists with spaces to create, present and train to express their art. I personally had the opportunity to get to know this project during my first visit to the region as Minister of Canadian Heritage, so it's a pleasure to see it become a reality. Congratulations to the team behind this experimental project that will improve the cultural offerings in Trois- Rivières!"

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Trois-Rivières is known as one of Canada's cultural capitals. Through its creativity, the project by Les Sages Fous will bring to life the unique venue of Église St-James. The Fabrique de théâtre insolite will be a hub for artists from the region and beyond and will help promote our city around the world."

—Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

"With the support of the Government of Canada, we will have a one-of-a-kind laboratory for creation and performance here in Trois-Rivières—a nursery dedicated to puppet and object theatre creation. The Fabrique de théâtre insolite will embody an organic process that we have been nurturing since our beginnings: to establish a friendly oasis in Trois-Rivières for visual theatre creators from around the world."

—South Miller, Artistic Director, Les Sages Fous

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

Les Sages Fous was founded over 20 years ago. Located in Trois-Rivières, the internationally renowned company has performed approximately 650 shows to 150,000 spectators at more than 200 international festivals and theatre seasons around the world.

Since arriving in the Mauricie region, the company has developed a unique style of theatre with puppets, objects and humans. Les Sages Fous create bizarre and unconventional visual shows that lead audiences into the unknown.

Associated Links

Les Sages Fous http://www.sagesfous.com/HTML2019/index.html

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/cultural-spaces-fund.html

