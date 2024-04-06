Les Schwab to open tire and service center in southwest Jamestown

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — Community involvement and earning the trust of its customers are top priorities of Les Schwab Tire Centers, according to Matt Bruce, area manager of North Dakota and northern Minnesota.

Les Schwab plans to open its tire and service center at 1024 23rd St. SW in Jamestown (west of R.M. Stoudt) on April 24.

Les Schwab, which is headquartered in Bend, Oregon, will also open stores in Fargo, Grand Forks and Devils Lake in North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota. The company will open two stores in Fargo.

"We are super excited to get involved in North Dakota and the Minnesota area," Bruce said. "The basis of our company are these kind of towns and we are absolutely just excited to be a part of it and to show our value to these customers out here and start gaining the trust from these customers."

Bruce said communities the size of Jamestown have a hometown feeling where everybody supports each other.

"We are about being a part of the community, reaching out to the community to help with whatever project they have," he said.

He said community involvement is "absolutely No. 1" for Les Schwab.

"That is how we are going to gain the trust of the community," he said. "We want to be involved in anything and the way we are going to find that out is just through our customers and going out. We are a very outgoing company."

Bruce said the company will work with the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce to find out what the community thinks is important to support. He also said the company will discuss with local employees what is important to support.

"They are the ones that have lived here for many years," he said. "They are the ones that understand this town and what drives this town."

He also said working with schools is also important.

"If you support the schools, those families support you and we understand that and that goes for the whole community," he said.

The 15,900-square-foot full-service store in Jamestown will have seven bays. Services offered include tires, brakes, shocks, alignment, oil changes and other appointments.

Bruce said Les Schwab does custom wheels and tires. He said many of the company's tires are brand-owned tires.

"We have manufacturers that build our tires but we helped design the tires, we helped with the chemical compounds, things like that," he said.

Bruce said tire services will be offered for semitrailers and tractors on-site or at the store. He said Les Schwab also does other service calls, including spare tires, airing up tires, jump starts and more.

"We have a big canopy out back for the semis to pull through so it's protected from rain, snow, whatever and they will work on a majority of them here," he said.

The tire and service center plans to have 10 employees — two alignment technicians and eight tire technicians. Recruiting is in progress.

Scott Music of Fallon, Nevada, is the store manager for the Jamestown location.

The tire and service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Jamestown store will be closed on Sundays.

For more information on Les Schwab Tire Center in Jamestown, call (701) 419-4046.