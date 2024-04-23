Les Schwab Tire Centers to build its first southeastern Minnesota location in Rochester

Apr. 23—ROCHESTER — Les Schwab Tire Centers are rolling into Minnesota this year and one of its new stores is slated for northwest Rochester.

The Bend, Oregon-based chain with 526 stores is planning to build a 10,600-square-foot complex 3833 Cascade Creek Dr NW, near the intersection of 19th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive.

It will be built on open land next to Altra Federal Credit Union and near the

Tierra Encantada daycare center.

It is across 19th Street Northwest from

Zen Fusion Hibachi & Lounge.

Les Schwab Centers sell and install tires as well as offering general auto maintenance like oil changes, brake repair, batteries and more.

The company has filed building plans for the project and has hosted a neighborhood meeting to discuss it. It is not known when construction will begin.

Les Schwab Tire Centers are based mostly in 10 western states, but the 72-year-old company is targeting Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota for new locations in 2024.

Les Schwab's first Minnesota center is expected to open soon in Moorhead. Other proposed Minnesota locations in Apple Valley, Worthington and Otsego are in development.

This will be the latest project in the

Creekside development,

the open land on the southwest corner of the intersection of 19th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive. Edina-based

Venstar LLC mapped out Creekside in 2007.

Tierra Encantada and Altra Credit Union were the first to build in that area.