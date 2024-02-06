Revenue : Increased to $143.9 million in Q2 FY24, up from $136.1 million in Q2 FY23.

Operating Income : Turned positive at $2.3 million in Q2 FY24, compared to an operating loss of $2.2 million in Q2 FY23.

Net Loss : Narrowed to $2.7 million in Q2 FY24, a 56% improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA : Grew 38% to $9.6 million in Q2 FY24, exceeding the upper end of guidance.

Debt Reduction : Net debt to Group Adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.7 times from 3.6 times in Q2 FY23.

Consumer Division Growth : Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 445% year-over-year in Q2 FY24.

FY24 Guidance: Re-affirmed, indicating continued confidence in the company's performance.

On February 6, 2024, Lesaka Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LSAK) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, which provides payment solutions and financial technologies primarily in South Africa, reported a 13% year-over-year revenue growth in local currency, marking a significant improvement in its financial performance.

Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK) Surpasses Q2 FY24 Guidance with Strong Revenue and Profitability Growth

Financial Performance Highlights

Lesaka Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LSAK) has demonstrated a remarkable turnaround in its operating income, reporting a profit of $2.3 million for Q2 FY24, a notable shift from the operating loss of $2.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This improvement was largely attributed to successful strategic execution and growth in both the Consumer and Merchant Divisions.

The company's net loss continued to narrow, showing a 56% year-over-year improvement, standing at $2.7 million for the quarter. The Group Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million exceeded the upper end of the Q2 FY24 guidance, representing a 38% improvement in local currency compared to Q2 FY23.

Segment Performance and Strategic Developments

The Merchant Division reported a 13% increase in revenue in local currency, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA growing by 2% year-over-year. The Consumer Division's Segment Adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 445%, with revenue growing 16% year-on-year in local currency, reflecting the success of strategic initiatives to grow this division.

Story continues

Outgoing CEO Chris Meyer expressed satisfaction with the quarter's results, highlighting the Consumer team's significant customer and profit growth and the Merchant division's strong performance. Meyer also noted the anticipated acquisition of Touchsides, which is expected to bring new technology and expertise to the company.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Lesaka Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LSAK) reported a Net debt to Group Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.7 times, an improvement from 3.6 times in Q2 FY23. This was driven by debt reduction and growth in Group Adjusted EBITDA. As of December 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $44.3 million, an increase from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Outlook and Guidance

For Q3 FY24, Lesaka expects revenue between ZAR 2.7 billion and ZAR 2.8 billion, with Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 170 million and ZAR 190 million. The company reaffirmed its outlook for FY24, projecting revenue between ZAR 10.7 billion and ZAR 11.7 billion, and Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 680 million and ZAR 740 million.

Lesaka Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LSAK) has positioned itself for continued growth and remains committed to its mission of driving financial inclusion in Southern Africa. The company's financial results indicate a strong trajectory, with significant improvements in key metrics that are likely to appeal to value investors and those interested in the fintech sector.

For further details on Lesaka Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LSAK)'s financial performance, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders are invited to review the earnings presentation on the Investor Relations page of Lesaka's website and join the webcast and conference call scheduled for February 7, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lesaka Technologies Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

