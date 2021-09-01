U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Leshan: World-famous Heritage for Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo

·2 min read

LESHAN, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo is schedule to be hosted at Leshan City, the City of Chinese Flowering Crabapple, from September 2nd to 5th, 2021. With a major focus on the five sections of exhibition, exchange, competition, event, and marketing, this expo will host over ten events including the opening ceremony, E'mei Lundao Summit, 2021 China Distinctive Tourism Commodities Competition, and Jialehui Opera Week. There will be varied projects with novel content being rendered in various means of expression.

Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area
Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area

As the only city boasting three UNESCO world heritages, Leshan enjoys quality tourism resources of all sorts. Travelers can visit Mount E'mei and Leshan Giant Buddha and learn the stories of famous figures in the renowned city of Leshan. Come and get engaged in the 8th Sichuan International Tourism Trade Expo. Let's sample the unique charm of the World Natural and Cultural Heritage Mount E'mei-Leshan Giant Buddha and the world-famous irrigation system Dongfeng Weir.

With an altitude of 3,099m, Mount E'mei enjoys variable climate. Travelers can literately experience four seasons as the weather can be quite different in places which are just several miles apart. The view on Mount E'mei is stunning, presenting itself in a uniquely charming way throughout the year. Climbing on the towering golden summit, visitors are able to get a panoramic and majestic view.

It is a Buddha and also a mountain. Leshan Giant Buddha is carved on the cliff of a mountain. It is a masterpiece of cliff sculpture made in the Tang Dynasty. It is a statue of Maitreya with a height of 71m. Sitting on the converging place of three rivers, Leshan Giant Buddha has witnessed the vicissitude of the world over hundreds of years.

Dongfeng Weir was among the first to be listed in the world's Heritage Irrigation Structures. Built in the first year of Emperor Kangxi's reign in Qing Dynasty (1662 AD), it has been functioning for over 350 years. Its supporting channels are well built with reasonable layout and gravity water diversion.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leshan-world-famous-heritage-for-sichuan-international-tourism-trade-expo-301367565.html

SOURCE Leshan.cn

