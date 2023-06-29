Leslie Szekely Buys Handful Of Shares In SiteMinder

Potential SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Leslie Szekely, recently bought AU$305k worth of stock, paying AU$2.64 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SiteMinder

The insider Michael Ford made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$13m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.15 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$2.82). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Notably Michael Ford was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.29m shares for AU$13m. On the other hand they divested 4.00m shares, for AU$13m. In total, SiteMinder insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of SiteMinder

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SiteMinder insiders own about AU$120m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SiteMinder Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about SiteMinder. Looks promising! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

