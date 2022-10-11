U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

In Less Than 2 Days, Experts from AWS, Digital Realty, DBS, Huawei, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Visa to Speak at Tech Week Singapore

·3 min read

On 12 – 13 October at Marina Bay Sands, Tech Week Singapore will bring together leading events like Cloud Expo Asia, Cyber Security World Asia and Data Centre World Asia for two full days of inspiring talks and valuable collaboration.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloserStill Media today announced the Main Stage line-up for Tech Week Singapore, featuring industry leaders from AWS, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Digital Realty, Equinix, GitLab, Google Cloud, Groupon Singapore, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, The Sandbox, Tencent Cloud, Visa, and more.

Tech Week Singapore: 12 - 13 October 2022, Marina Bay Sands
Tech Week Singapore: 12 - 13 October 2022, Marina Bay Sands

Tech Week Singapore brings together seven co-located events, including Big Data & AI WorldCloud Expo AsiaCyber Security WorldData Centre World AsiaDevOps LiveeCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing.

Chi Chuan Poh, Executive Director (Exhibitions & Conferences) at Singapore Tourism Board will open the two-day event on 12 October by welcoming thousands of technology enthusiasts and visionaries at Marina Bay Sands.

"It is a great pleasure to have Chi Chuan Poh as the events Guest of Honour at Tech Week Singapore. Having the support and recognition of the Singapore Tourism Board represents the significance and importance of technology events in Singapore and Southeast Asia as a place to get inspired and find the best opportunities for businesses to ride the digital wave," said Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at CloserStill Media.

Answering the tech world's burning questions

Trending topics including digital waste and sustainability, Web3 and blockchain, Metaverse, and hybrid cloud transformation are amongst the many discussion points to be dissected on the Tech Week Main Stage, sponsored by Digital Realty.

May-Ann Lim, Emeritus Director at Asia Cloud Computing Association, will explore the regulatory landscape of Web3 and Metaverse with an audience of business leaders to identify future opportunities where these transformative technologies can be applied.

"I really like the physicality of in-person events. It's a valuable experience to connect humanly with people. I think that there are a lot of new and exciting industry opportunities that are really unexplored, so I would love to chat with people at Tech Week Singapore who have ideas, projects or concepts that they are testing out," said May-Ann.

The Main Stage will also feature the inspirational story of how Chris Chong dropped out of university at the age of 20, moved to Singapore, founded Beeconomic and turned it into an eight-figure buyout in 6 months.

"I'm very excited to speak at Tech Week Singapore. It is where all the pieces can come together, memories are made and new ideas turned into businesses and innovations," said Chris Chong, Co-Founder of Groupon Singapore.

Leaders from the healthcare and financial industries will present how advancing technologies can be used as a force for good.

Daniel Laverick, Chief Digital & Data Officer at Zuellig Pharma will highlight how blockchain can be used to build trust and intelligence at a time when consumer privacy is a key priority for businesses and public services.

Medhy Souidi, Metaverse Lead and Head of Innovation at DBS Bank, is set to share how Metaverse and virtual worlds can be leveraged to showcase the importance of building a better, more sustainable physical world.

Wei Ming Lim, Head of Data Architecture, Group Technology Architecture at OCBC Bank and speaker at Cloud Expo Asia said: "Data is the new growth currency in the pursuit for an immersive and connected experience. The ability to transform data into actionable insights and to personalise individual customer journeys drive efficiency. Availability, searchability and usability are all vital factors for next-generation data platforms to build an embedded ecosystem."

Tech Week Singapore will take place on 12 and 13 October 2022 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Tickets are free for all visitors.

About CloserStill Media   

CloserStill Media organises international B2B tradeshows. In the technology markets, these events reach across five global territories, more than 70,000 delegates and over 2,500 exhibitors. Its portfolio includes some of the fastest growing and award-winning events, including Tech Show London, an umbrella brand featuring Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator. Its teams and events have been recognised in Europe and Asia, with awards including Best Marketing Manager five times in succession, Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star two years in succession, among others. CloserStill is headquartered in London, with offices in Singapore, and across America and Europe. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

Register your FREE ticket and get complimentary access to all 7 events: https://bit.ly/3rCDaBG

Exclusive VIP tickets are available for businesses that meet the criteria. For more information, please visit www.cloudexpoasia.com/why-visit/vip-badge-requirements

Members of the media can get a free press pass at https://www.gevme.com/CEA2022/?promo=press

To arrange interviews with speakers, please contact Stuart Crowley: s.crowley@closerstillmedia.com

 

SOURCE CloserStill Media

