Less than $200 for an Allswell mattress—an epic Memorial Day mattress deal

During Memorial Day 2023, we're keeping an eye on the hottest mattress sales from our favorite brands like Casper, Nectar and Purple. But this sleeper favorite snuck out of nowhere with an incredible Memorial Day deal: Right now, you can shop mattresses under $200 at Allswell.

Allswell Memorial Day sale

Through May 31, everything is 20% off sitewide at Allswell when you use the code BIGDEAL, including the brand's popular mattresses. You can snag a twin or twin XL-sized version of The Allswell for just $181.60 (Save $45.40). The queen-sized version of this mattress is on sale from $337 down to $269.60 (Save $67.40). This mattress has a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,500 customer reviews. Its hybrid construction combines innerspring coils with a memory foam base, meaning you get the breathability of springs but the comfort of foam.

Allswell has up to 20% off mattresses and bedding through May 31 only.

When we put the Allswell Supreme to the test in our sleep labs, we loved the softness of the top layer and how well it absorbed movement. The Allswell Supreme is on sale for $549.60 in the queen size, down $137.40 from its retail price of $687.

Mattresses aren't the only Allswell goodies you can get on sale today. The popular Allswell Gel Cooling Pillow, normally $40, is down to just $32 with the code BIGDEAL. This is the hottest pillow of the summer—we're in the process of testing it and already love the cooling relief it provides during sweaty nights. If you're a hot sleeper, this isn't a deal you'll want to pass by.

If your bedroom needs a refresh this summer, stock up during the Allswell Memorial Day sale—just act fast; these deals end May 31.

Memorial Day 2023 Shopping Guide

