Less than 24 hours until early bird prices vanish for TC Sessions: Space

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

“Space…the final frontier.” Those familiar words have likely fueled the imaginations of the very people currently forging the future of humanity in space. Don’t miss your opportunity to meet, learn from and connect with them at TC Sessions: Space 2022, which blasts off on December 6 in Los Angeles.

Note: Building space startups is serious business, but that doesn't mean we can’t have a little pun fun along the way.

Here’s another opportunity you don’t want to miss, and the countdown clock is ticking on this one. Our special early bird price — $149 — remains in play for less than T-minus 24 hours. Buy your pass before the early bird leaves orbit on Friday, November 4 at precisely 11:59 pm (PTD), and you’ll save more than $300.

In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, you can take advantage of early bird pricing on an Early Stage Exhibitor Package, too. It’s the perfect way to place your space-related startup in front of the industry's leading movers, shakers and decision makers — and save $200. Quantities are limited, and the same November 4 deadline applies.

Space may be the final frontier, but advances in manned space travel and colonization, communications, earth observation data, manufacturing — and even war — are expanding its boundaries further by the day. TC Sessions: Space will help you keep your fingers on the pulse of those advances and help you drive your business forward.

What can you expect? In a word, plenty.

Plenty of top experts — spanning public, private and defense sectors — speaking from the main stage. Interviews with founders and CEOs like Rocket Labs’ Peter Beck, The Aerospace Corporation’s Steve Isakowitz and Slingshot Aerospace’s Melanie Stricklan. Conversations with investors like Playground Global’s Jory Bell and Root Ventures’ Emily Henriksson. And, of course, plenty of startup exhibits.

You won’t find a better atmosphere for networking with hundreds of engineers, founders, students, investors, executives, military and government officials in the house. Use our event app to find people you want to connect with, schedule 1:1 meetings and explore potential opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, investment and more.

TC Sessions: Space takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, but your chance to buy your early bird pass and save disappears into the Neutral Zone on Friday November 4 at 11:59 pm (PDT). We can’t wait to see you in L.A!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

