There Are Less Than 45 Days Left Until AFROTECH Conference — Here’s The Ultimate ‘Know Before You Go’ Guide

If you are familiar with the Christian faith, then at some point, you’ve probably heard Bishop T.D. Jakes say, “Get ready, get ready, get ready.” In that inspirational declaration, he is admonishing congregants to prepare for the good things that are bound to happen in their lives.

And AFROTECH Conference shares a similar sentiment in a different context for its annual gathering Nov. 1-5, 2023.

The time to “get ready” is now because, in less than 45 days, tens of thousands of Black professionals, technologists, and entrepreneurs will ascend upon Austin, TX, to learn, grow, and turn up.

The first five days of November will be marked in history as some of the most impactful times of the entire year, we just know it. AFROTECH will gather some of the tech and business industry’s best voices and influencers to prepare and inspire attendees for their future.

With the clock ticking, the opportunity to make sure everything is in order is growing short. Here are some things that must be on your radar if you’re preparing to attend AFROTECH Conference.

Register Now

Registration is open, and there are tiers for every person at every career level. However, the student tickets recently sold out. Be sure to select the appropriate ticket for you and lock in your spot.

speaker’s list, and plan what sessions you want to participate in.

But after the work is done each day, there will be activations and social opportunities to network and build your squad. To maximize the social component, AFROTECH Music is coming in hard, with Rick Ross and Jadakiss closing out the massive conference week.

Logistics And Planning

If you are not from Austin, decide how you will travel to and from the area. Whatever your preferred airline, lock in those rates and book that flight as soon as possible.

Maybe you are not flying. Gas up the car or rent one, grab your people, and make the road trip to Austin for an unforgettable experience. No matter how you get there, just get there!

You will need somewhere to stay once you make it to the Lone Star State. Hotels with the best proximity are filling up fast, so don’t hesitate to book your room. Downtown Austin also has some great Airbnb or Vrbo options.

Get Yourself Together

AFROTECH is about learning and the vibes, but we don’t show up half-stepping. Schedule those personal appointments that make you feel like the best you. From the fresh lineup to the box braids to the mani-pedi experiences, don’t let your favorite stylist appointments fill up before your departure.

Also, treat AFROTECH like the first day of school. Lay those fits out and throw your swag on 1,000. Every day will be a vibe, and your energy and look will only maximize the entire experience.

Develop A Plan

Determine your why. Who do you want to meet? What will be the best takeaway for you? Are there any imperatives your job has given you as priorities?

Go into AFROTECH with a proper plan for execution to maximize your experience. Be like Denzel Washington — leave there with something!

It is no secret that AFROTECH is one of the most anticipated conferences of the year, and we do not want you to miss it.

Tap in here to learn how to be a part, and use this space to keep up with real-time updates.

See you in Austin!