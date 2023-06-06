In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Home prices have been on a wild ride the past few years.

The national average home value, as of April 2023, is $339,459 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 4.8% to $429,135 by 2028. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In those places, housing prices are projected to rise, in some cases, quite significantly.

There, rising prices are outpacing typical home appreciation so quickly that homes that are below the national average today will soon be more expensive.

Using data from Zillow, GOBankingRates identified 15 cities that cost less than average now but will have above-mean list prices within the next five years. Idaho dominates the list with four of its cities in the ranking.

If you're thinking of buying in any one of these 15 cities, now might be the time to pull the trigger; they're still underpriced now, but they won't be by 2028.

Mountain Home, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $336,435

Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

Projected home value in 2024 : $377,144

U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

Difference in value: $21,390

Ontario, Oregon

April 2023 home value : $336,893

Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

Projected home value in 2024 : $370,245

U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

Difference in value: $14,491

Burley, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $305,095

Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

Projected home value in 2026 : $397,286

U.S. average projected home value : $390,726

Difference in value: $6,560

Pocatello, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $323,129

Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

Projected home value in 2025 : $374,807

U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

Difference in value: $1,977

Atlantic City, New Jersey

April 2023 home value : $331,509

Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

Projected home value in 2025 : $378,835

U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

Difference in value: $6,005

Panama City, Florida

April 2023 home value : $327,252

Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

Projected home value in 2025 : $373,971

U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

Difference in value: $1,141

Fort Morgan, Colorado

April 2023 home value : $331,636

Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

Projected home value in 2025 : $376,856

U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

Difference in value: $4,026

Knoxville, Tennessee

April 2023 home value : $310,903

Year it will become unaffordable : 2027

Projected home value in 2027 : $421,415

U.S. average projected home value : $409,480

Difference in value: $11,935

Daphne, Alabama

April 2023 home value : $330,790

Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

Projected home value in 2025 : $375,190

U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

Difference in value: $2,360

Pahrump, Nevada

April 2023 home value : $320,510

Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

Projected home value in 2026 : $393,740

U.S. average projected home value : $390,726

Difference in value: $3,014

Keene, New Hampshire

April 2023 home value : $332,237

Year it will become unaffordable : 2025

Projected home value in 2025 : $375,417

U.S. average projected home value : $372,830

Difference in value: $2,587

Athens, Georgia

April 2023 home value : $322,375

Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

Projected home value in 2026 : $393,817

U.S. average projected home value : $390,726

Difference in value: $3,091

Rapid City, South Dakota

April 2023 home value : $337,314

Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

Projected home value in 2024 : $356,878

U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

Difference in value: $1,124

Lewiston, Idaho

April 2023 home value : $337,908

Year it will become unaffordable : 2024

Projected home value in 2024 : $356,831

U.S. average projected home value : $355,754

Difference in value: $1,077

Yakima, Washington

April 2023 home value : $329,421

Year it will become unaffordable : 2026

Projected home value in 2026 : $393,457

U.S. average projected home value in 2026 : $390,726

Difference in value: $2,731

Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 5 years using Zillow's April 2023-24 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 704 U.S. MSA's that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 5 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on May 31, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities