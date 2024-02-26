In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These 80 Southern ZIP Codes
There are many areas in the South with homes below the U.S. median home value — currently $343,951 — but that won’t be the case forever. In the following ZIP codes identified by GOBankingRates, the median home value is expected to exceed the national median in less than 10 years.
Here’s a look at the Southern ZIP codes where homes will be unaffordable within the next decade.
Powell, Tennessee (37849)
January 2024 home value: $331,827
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $383,467
Pictured: Knoxville, Tennessee
Clewiston, Florida (33440)
January 2024 home value: $243,736
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $441,301
Pictured: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Knoxville, Tennessee (37918)
January 2024 home value: $310,485
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $417,738
Maryville, Tennessee (37804)
January 2024 home value: $321,497
Year it will become too expensive: 2027
2027 projected home value: $396,060
Knoxville, Tennessee (37920)
January 2024 home value: $286,522
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $426,874
West Palm Beach, Florida (33407)
January 2024 home value: $286,522
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $360,589
Savannah, Georgia (31405)
January 2024 home value: $320,837
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $412,746
Pooler, Georgia (31322)
January 2024 home value: $341,944
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $361,777
Guyton, Georgia (31312)
January 2024 home value: $326,635
Year it will become too expensive: 2027
2027 projected home value: $391,234
Pictured: Savannah, Georgia
Chattanooga, Tennessee (37421)
January 2024 home value: $341,716
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $361,193
Knoxville, Tennessee (37921)
January 2024 home value: $267,418
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $467,293
Knoxville, Tennesee (37912)
January 2024 home value: $269,981
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $465,708
Savannah, Georgia (31406)
January 2024 home value: $301,689
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $447,699
Saint Petersburg, Florida (33712)
January 2024 home value: $336,954
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $375,750
Oak Ridge, Tennessee (37830)
January 2024 home value: $286,339
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $468,898
Hixson, Tennessee (37343)
January 2024 home value: $330,582
Year it will become too expensive: 2027
2027 projected home value: $390,395
Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennesee
Gainesville, Georgia (30507)
January 2024 home value: $300,216
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $443,017
Cleveland, Tennessee (37312)
January 2024 home value: $317,069
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $426,315
Gibsonton, Florida (33534)
January 2024 home value: $341,595
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $359,700
Pictured: Tampa, Florida
Charlotte, North Carolina (28215)
January 2024 home value: $340,688
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $358,744
Lawrenceville, Georgia (30046)
January 2024 home value: $338,864
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $375,735
Gainesville, Georgia ($292,276)
January 2024 home value: $341,595
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $463,225
Pictured: Atlanta
Springdale, Arkansas (72762)
January 2024 home value: $342,955
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $360,446
Tampa, Florida (33604)
January 2024 home value: $320,358
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $424,681
Temple Terrace, Florida (33617)
January 2024 home value: $329,329
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $407,981
Zephyrhills, Florida (33541)
January 2024 home value: $340,733
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $376,374
Temple Terrace, Florida (33637)
January 2024 home value: $324,907
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $426,656
Pictured: Tampa, Florida
Savannah, Georgia (31419)
January 2024 home value: $300,960
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $464,622
Johnson City, Tennessee (37615)
January 2024 home value: $324,451
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $426,058
Mebane, North Carolina (27302)
January 2024 home value: $339,419
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $374,923
Pictured: Burlington, North Carolina
Wilmington, North Carolina (28401)
January 2024 home value: $297,308
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $462,012
Lenoir City, Tennessee (37771)
January 2024 home value: $291,760
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $459,385
Pictured: Knoxville, Tennessee
Athens, Georgia (30605)
January 2024 home value: $313,768
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $442,573
Spring Hill, Florida (34609)
January 2024 home value: $327,112
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $425,500
Clinton, Tennessee (37716)
January 2024 home value: $289,215
Year it will become too expensive: 2032
2032 projected home value: $485,887
Little River, South Carolina (29566)
January 2024 home value: $339,066
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $373,820
Pictured: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Marietta, Georgia (30008)
January 2024 home value: $332,392
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $407,111
Charlotte, North Carolina (28213)
January 2024 home value: $332,255
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $406,944
Charlotte, North Carolina (28214)
January 2024 home value: $328,610
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $425,424
Gastonia, North Carolina (28056)
January 2024 home value: $328,610
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $425,424
Charlotte, North Carolina (28217)
January 2024 home value: $313,171
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $464,709
Angier, North Carolina (27501)
January 2024 home value: $324,860
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $422,570
Pictured: Raleigh, North Carolina
Winchester, Tennessee (37398)
January 2024 home value: $308,796
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $461,258
Seymour, Tennessee (37865)
January 2024 home value: $336,087
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $408,515
Pictured: Knoxville, Tennessee
Newport, North Carolina (28570)
January 2024 home value: $317,375
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $464,750
Rincon, Georgia (31326)
January 2024 home value: $311,038
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $461,544
Pictured: Savannah, Georgia
Concord, North Carolina (28025)
January 2024 home value: $331,732
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $425,403
South Highpoint, Florida (33760)
January 2024 home value: $340,903
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $374,415
Pictured: Saint Petersburg, Florida
Largo, Florida (33771)
January 2024 home value: $327,802
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $444,331
Homosassa, Florida (34446)
January 2024 home value: $330,666
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $424,037
Fairburn, Georgia (30213)
January 2024 home value: $333,729
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $405,650
Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee (37379)
January 2024 home value: $321,259
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $440,452
Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Fayetteville, Arkansas (72704)
January 2024 home value: $333,532
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $425,681
Cape Coral, Florida (33909)
January 2024 home value: $342,649
Year it will become too expensive: 2025
2025 projected home value: $358,753
Monroe, Georgia (30655)
January 2024 home value: $336,052
Year it will become too expensive: 2028
2028 projected home value: $406,920
Manchester, Tennessee (37355)
January 2024 home value: $288,218
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $508,005
Weeki Wachee, Florida (34613)
January 2024 home value: $322,538
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $462,998
Charlotte, North Carolina (28216)
January 2024 home value: $319,122
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $461,148
Rock Hill, South Carolina (29732)
January 2024 home value: $341,037
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $373,848
Polk City, Florida (33868)
January 2024 home value: $321,514
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $461,529
Pictured: Lakeland, Florida
Kissimmee, Florida (34743)
January 2024 home value: $342,425
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $374,653
Kingston, Tennessee (37763)
January 2024 home value: $300,950
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $504,147
Winder, Georgia (30680)
January 2024 home value: $324,532
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $459,702
Lake City, Florida (32024)
January 2024 home value: $294,946
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $502,553
York, South Carolina (29745)
January 2024 home value: $326,989
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $460,107
Stanley, North Carolina (28164)
January 2024 home value: $333,282
Year it will become too expensive: 2030
2030 projected home value: $441,550
Pictured: Charlotte, North Carolina
Cookeville, Tennessee (38506)
January 2024 home value: $305,916
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $503,821
Saint Petersburg, Florida (33709)
January 2024 home value: $326,806
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $459,849
Marietta, Georgia (30060)
January 2024 home value: $329,660
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $460,782
Red Bank, Tennessee (37415)
January 2024 home value: $302,455
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $502,379
Pictured: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Lowell, Arkansas (72745)
January 2024 home value: $313,968
Year it will become too expensive: 2032
2032 projected home value: $478,200
Pictured: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Pinellas Park, Florida (33782)
January 2024 home value: $329,138
Year it will become too expensive: 2031
2031 projected home value: $460,051
Pictured: Tampa, Florida
Dallas, Georgia (30157)
January 2024 home value: $319,812
Year it will become too expensive: 2032
2032 projected home value: $479,757
Kathleen, Georgia (31047)
January 2024 home value: $337,597
Year it will become too expensive: 2029
2029 projected home value: $422,724
Pictured: Atlanta
Charlotte, North Carolina (28212)
January 2024 home value: $317,585
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $501,190
Hiram, Georgia (30141)
January 2024 home value: $317,337
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $500,798
Pictured: Atlanta
McDonough, Georgia (30253)
January 2024 home value: $326,306
Year it will become too expensive: 2032
2032 projected home value: $478,442
Pinellas Park, Florida (33781)
January 2024 home value: $322,510
Year it will become too expensive: 2033
2033 projected home value: $500,318
Pictured: Tampa, Florida
Locust Grove, Georgia (30248)
January 2024 home value: $331,160
Year it will become too expensive: 2032
2032 projected home value: $478,203
Pictured: Atlanta
Jacksonville, Florida (32246)
January 2024 home value: $343,368
Year it will become too expensive: 2026
2026 projected home value: $373,532
Photo disclaimer: Photos may not depict the exact ZIP code.
Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth and decline over 10 years using Zillow’s January 2024-25 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 1,635 ZIP codes in the Southern United States (AL, AR, DE, DC, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, nd WV) that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national average in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you could no longer afford.” For each Southern ZIP code, GOBankingRates found the following: (1) year the Southern ZIP code will become a “place you could no longer afford”; (2) projected home value for that year; and (3) U.S. average projected home value for that year. NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Feb. 12, 2024.
