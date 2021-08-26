Less Than Half of Dog Owners are Convinced that They are Feeding Their Dog Correctly. According to Survey, Gen-Z Remain the Most Confident.

Results show that young dog owners are also more likely to opt for 'personalized nutrition' when selecting food for their pet

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Right, a personalized dog food brand, commissioned the Nutritional Knowledge for Dogs survey to learn more about the shopping habits of the pet food consumer and their knowledge of the nutritional needs of their dog. What was found is that dog owners are typically uncertain that they are feeding their dog correctly, and that their interest in 'personalization,' varies by age group.

Just Right Pet Food Earns Good Housekeeping Seal (PRNewsfoto/Just Right Pet Food)

The survey reached 800 dog owners between June 11-20, 2021 and revealed that amongst the entire group of dog owners, only 2 out of 5 felt confident that they are feeding their dog the right nutrition when they are purchasing dog food. With an abundance of options at the pet food aisle of a grocery store, it's no wonder there is uncertainty. While a bag of dog food might seem correct for your dog based on size and age, there are several other health factors to consider as well.

"Just Right's personalized approach to dog food gives pet owners the assurance that they are providing their dog with a balanced diet," said Patricia Ochonski, Pet Nutritionist at Just Right. "Dog owners can feel confident that they are feeding their dog correctly when the power is in their hands. The blends for Just Right start with the dog's owner and is balanced by a nutritional expert to provide the ideal combination for their pet's unique nutritional needs."

Among other kind findings from the Nutritional Knowledge for Dogs survey include the most important factors for dog owners when selecting their pet's food.

66% of surveyed dog owners say quality of ingredients is extremely important when selecting dog food.

90% of surveyed dog owners say their dog's preference is the most important factor when buying food.

Millennials (25-34) are most drawn to a convenience factor and are more likely to order their dog food online than any other age group.

Other findings in the survey shed light on the younger generation's interest and understanding of personalized nutrition.

Story continues

Overall, younger generations (18-24y.o.) are 3x more likely to care about personalization than older generations (35-54).

54% of Gen Z (18-24y.o.) say that personalized dog food means quality ingredients, whereas Millennials (25-34y.o.) say it means "better for my dog."

Digitally savvy Gen-Z and Millennial dog owners are no strangers to a personalized approach to wellness. From vitamin regimens to skincare routines, customization is a growing trend in the direct-to-consumer space that has carried over into the way we feed our pets. In fact, Just Right has served over a million meals to dogs across the country in less than a year.

To learn more about our million meals or to take our online quiz of your dog please visit www.JustRightPetFood.com.

About Just Right Pet Food

Just Right Pet Food is a different way to approach pet food. Through a subscription-based e-commerce model, this personalized way to feed your dog is not available in stores. Each bag of Just Right is tailored to the specific dog's nutritional needs and personal taste. The food is created using information provided by dog owners, balanced by our nutritional expert to provide an ideal combination. Just Right is hand scooped and measured down to a tenth of a pound with personalized feeding instructions and priced for each dog. All blends are 100% complete and balanced and packaged in our facility in Clinton, Iowa.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/less-than-half-of-dog-owners-are-convinced-that-they-are-feeding-their-dog-correctly-according-to-survey-gen-z-remain-the-most-confident-301363132.html

SOURCE Just Right Pet Food