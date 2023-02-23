U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.26
    +23.21 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,186.94
    +141.85 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,567.06
    +59.99 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.72
    +16.05 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.52
    +1.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.15 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9080
    -0.0150 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2049
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6720
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,951.03
    +133.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.01
    -10.12 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.28
    -0.35 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Lessons From Birmingham: How To Build Up Black-Owned Small Businesses

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture
The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

Food truck entrepreneurs Avrie and Phillip Powell cut the ribbon at the opening of their brick-and-mortar gourmet corn store Aww Shucks in Birmingham.

Originally published by The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

By Salah Goss

From attacks on the Freedom Riders to the bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter From Birmingham Jail," Birmingham, Alabama, has been at the forefront of our nation's struggle for justice and equality. At the heart of that struggle were Black small business owners who provided donations to support the civil rights movement, delivered goods and services to Black customers in a segregated city and contributed to economic growth in their communities.

While Black entrepreneurship has been a constant in Birmingham and across the country since the 1960s, today the number of Black-owned businesses is on the rise - with Black women fueling much of that growth. Yet systemic racism and decades of disinvestment mean that many Black entrepreneurs continue to struggle for equitable access to resources to grow their businesses. In fact, according to the 2022 Small Business Credit Survey, Black business owners were twice as likely as white business owners to receive less than the full amount of their funding requests.

At Mastercard, we believe that if we're truly going to build an economy that works for everyone, we must make sure no one is left behind. We understand that addressing racial disparities in business ownership is key to inclusive growth and could unlock nearly 600,000 jobs and $55 billion to the U.S. economy, according to one estimate. That's why in 2020 we launched In Solidarity, a commitment to invest $500 million toward narrowing the racial wealth and opportunity gap across the U.S. over five years. Since then, we've been putting our products, services, technology and financial support to work in seven cities with the goal of increasing economic opportunities for Black Americans.

One of those cities is Birmingham - where more than 70% of the population is Black but only 30% of businesses are Black-owned, which is one of the largest racial disparities in business ownership in the country. To help narrow that gap, we've joined Mayor Randall Woodfin and local community organizations to help transform Birmingham into a Southern hub for Black-owned businesses.

We're also collaborating with local leaders and Black small business owners to try new approaches and integrate digital tools to help them overcome systemic barriers and grow. Avrie and Phillip Powell, the entrepreneurs behind Aww Shucks gourmet corn, told us about the challenges they faced accessing capital and weathering inflation when they started a food truck company during the pandemic. Through In Solidarity and other local programs, we connected the Powells to resources and digital training, and they've grown their business to include a second food truck and a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Two years into our work in Birmingham, we're reflecting on the lessons we've learned and hope that by sharing them with others they will inspire sustained and deeper commitments to advancing racial equity.

First, use your superpower. For Mastercard, our superpower is our network - that includes tens of thousands of banks and fintechs and millions of merchants and cardholders in the U.S. For example, by bringing together our partners, we worked with the city to launch Ascend Birmingham, a program designed to help small businesses pivot to digital operations and thrive in an age of more digitally engaged consumers.

Second, inclusion takes intention. For example, major events like the 2022 World Games drew tourists from all over the world to Birmingham. Knowing that small businesses can lose out on tourism revenue, we partnered with city leaders and the Birmingham Business Resource Center to create a satellite marketplace showcasing 30 Black-owned businesses in the city's historic Civil Rights District. Through our partnership with the BBRC, we also funded the A.G. Gaston Business Directory, an online community resource of nearly 1,000 Black-owned businesses. Both the Civil Rights District marketplace and this grant have raised the visibility of Black-owned businesses, helping them attract new customers and grow their revenue.

Third, proximity matters. In Birmingham, we've also seen that social capital is as important as financial capital, and knowledge gained by experience is priceless. That's why we're partnering with local organizations like the Birmingham Business Resource Center and Urban Impact to connect small business owners with experts and resources that understand their specific challenges. And with digital platform Hello Alice, we're building an online community for Black small business owners in Birmingham to exchange ideas, learn about funding opportunities and access other resources to help generate and sustain their growth.

Building an inclusive economy - in Birmingham and beyond - could not be more urgent or important. As the business community continues to focus on how it can help to close the wide racial wealth and opportunity gaps, and as Birmingham commemorates 60 years since the civil rights movement, we hope the work we're doing - and, most importantly, the people we're working with - will inspire continued action and impact.

By leveraging our network, engaging local communities and providing entrepreneurs with the technological skills to keep growing, we can help Black-owned businesses power a more inclusive and prosperous economy for all.

Check out more content from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740514/Lessons-From-Birmingham-How-To-Build-Up-Black-Owned-Small-Businesses

Recommended Stories

  • Bankrupt Party City Needs Halloween Costumes. Some Vendors Want a Hedge.

    (Bloomberg) -- As Party City Holdco Inc. wades through bankruptcy, some of its most important vendors are banding together to negotiate better trade terms for a holiday the company relies on: Halloween.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorl

  • US gets OK for cattle-shooting operation in New Mexico

    A U.S. district judge on Wednesday cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as 150 “unauthorized” cows on public land was a violation of federal regulations and amounted to animal cruelty. After listening to arguments that stretched throughout the day, Judge James Browning denied the request, saying the ranchers failed to make their case.

  • Elon Musk Steps Up the Culture War

    Elon Musk is used to winning most of the battles he fights, even those that seem to be lost causes. The serial entrepreneur has, for example, won many rounds against short-sellers, investors who bet stock prices will drop. Tesla, like other tech groups like Apple and Nvidia, is one of the companies in which a lot of short positions have been built.

  • Quad implements staff cuts in printing while growing its marketing unit

    A slowdown in Quad’s commercial printing business is resulting in headcount reductions — through attrition and layoffs — even as the company continues investing in its marketing unit that recently expanded its work for Meijer stores.

  • London Payments Firm Moves $1 Billion a Month Despite ‘Red Flags’

    (Bloomberg) -- In the space of just five years, a little-known company on the outskirts of London has grown into a payments-industry powerhouse, processing more than 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in transactions every month. Backed by licenses from regulators in the UK and Lithuania, Transactive Systems Ltd. touted itself as “one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in Europe,” with an ability to service clients from “compliance-intense industries” including cryptocurrencies, gambling and for

  • Was OneCoin’s Missing Cryptoqueen Murdered by Mobsters?

    New documents may reveal Ruja Ignatova’s grim fate, and stand as a bleak warning for other crypto scammers.

  • Trade group argues U.S. SEC case unfairly labels crypto as securities

    Cryptocurrency trade association Chamber of Digital Commerce is urging a federal court to dismiss a case brought by the U.S. securities regulator against ex-Coinbase employees accused of insider trading, arguing that the case unfairly labeled several crypto assets as securities. The group said in an amicus brief filed Wednesday in a district court in Washington that if the court were to proceed with the case from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it could have wide-ranging consequences for the digital asset industry and harm crypto investors.

  • Norfolk Southern CEO makes 5-year pledge to help disaster-struck Ohio town and calls aid so far a ‘down payment’ for toxic train wreck

    Alan Shaw had no answers as to how this ecological disaster could happen. But he did commit to help the people of East Palestine regardless of time or money.

  • Northwest African American Museum and Comcast Announce Partnership for Children's Book

    Comcast is announcing, through the commission of the Northwest African American Museum, a children’s book curated for children in grade school titled Hakeem’s Song to be released later in 2023. In ...

  • Explainer-The probes into Lebanese central bank chief Salameh

    Lebanese authorities charged longtime central bank governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants on Thursday with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment after months of delay in the high-profile case. But the development has also prompted fears that authorities in Lebanon, where Salameh still enjoys high-level political backing, could slow down cooperation with European investigators looking into Salameh over the same accusations. The Salameh brothers have denied wrongdoing.

  • Southern Baptists Expel Saddleback Church Over Female Pastor

    The Southern Baptist Convention on Tuesday expelled Saddleback Church, the California megachurch founded by influential evangelical pastor Rick Warren, and four other churches from the denomination because they had female pastors. The decision to remove or “disfellowship” the churches came after the convention’s executive committee determined that the five churches were “not in friendly cooperation” with the denomination, said Jared Wellman, executive committee chairman, in a statement.

  • We track how fast workers deliver post, concedes Royal Mail boss

    The boss of Royal Mail has been forced to admit that it electronically tracks how long postal workers stand still for after MPs hauled him back before Parliament.

  • Workers exert leverage in tight labor market: Strikes doubled in 2022

    Over half of the 224,000 workers who went on strike were educators.

  • How DNA Tied a Noted French-Horn Teacher to a String of Unsolved Sex Crimes

    Elliott Higgins, who died in 2014, was a pioneering figure in the French-horn community. Investigators now say he was also a serial rapist.

  • How to Harness the Power of Crypto to Aid Communities Rebuilding After Natural Disasters

    The industry's swift response in times of need highlights the need for compatibility between crypto and the traditional financial system.

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTuber just called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.

  • Elon Musk Shares Update And Mind-Blowing Tesla Cybertruck Video

    The eight-second video, which has already been viewed more than 15.5 million times in a few hours on Twitter, confirms that the vehicle is intended to be futuristic.

  • Biden official drops new details on how it will spend $50 billion on semiconductors

    The Biden administration is unveiling audacious goals Thursday for how it will seek to get the most bang for the billions it has at its disposal to spur the semiconductor sector in the U.S. in the years ahead.

  • Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

    Demolition teams are clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as emergency responders scramble to shelter survivors — who were traumatized anew by Monday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Turkey's already badly battered province of Hatay. The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before,” a top European Union official said. European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.