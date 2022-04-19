U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Lessors of Non-financial Intangible Assets Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2026, Featuring McDonald's Subway, 7-Eleven, Yum! Brands and Domino's Pizza

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market section of the report gives context. It compares the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market with other segments of the leasing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets indicators comparison.

The global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is expected to grow from $494.82 billion in 2021 to $561.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The market is expected to reach $902.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue. These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development. Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets. Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue. Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.

North America was the largest region in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

  • McDonald's

  • Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V

  • Subway

  • 7-Eleven

  • Yum! Brands

  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings

  • Domino's Pizza

  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation

  • Wyndham Worldwide Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Characteristics

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Product Analysis

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Supply Chain

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Customer Information

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Trends And Strategies

  • Impact Of COVID-19 On Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Size And Growth

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Regional Analysis

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Segmentation

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Metrics

  • Asia-Pacific Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • Western Europe Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • Eastern Europe Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • North America Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • South America Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • Middle East Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • Africa Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Competitive Landscape

  • Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market

  • Market Background: Leasing Market

  • Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q47twp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


