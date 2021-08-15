U.S. markets closed

Let’s Build Canada Advocates for Good Jobs in 2021 Election

Let's Build Canada
·2 min read

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s Build Canada, a coalition of building and construction trade unions, is back for the 2021 election, campaigning for progressive leaders and good jobs.

This year, we are proud to have the support of the Canadian offices of six International Unions and Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU).

“Without strong leadership coming out of the 2021 election, we risk Canadian workers being left behind by a changing economy. Without a clear vision of a new, fair post-pandemic future from forward-thinking leaders, we risk trading good wages for low wages and good benefits for no benefits,” said Matt Wayland, Director, Let’s Build Canada. “Good jobs are too important to the future of Canadians, our families and our communities for them to be at risk. This election, we need to vote for good jobs.”

This election, Let’s Build Canada is advocating for candidates and political parties to commit to supporting Canadian workers and well-paying, middle-class jobs. This includes: supporting labour mobility in the construction industry; building good green jobs and a just transition for energy workers; and government programs and initiatives to support the workforce.

“For many Canadians in the construction industry, work means having to travel away from home, with all the expenses that entails. Often, the men and women building our power plants and hospitals need to pay for these expenses out-of-pocket without any tax deductions or support from the government,” said Sean Strickland, Executive Director of Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU). “There are good jobs available across Canada. The post-pandemic recovery should include policies that get Canadian workers to and from the jobs without breaking the bank.”

Canada is facing incredible challenges. Climate change, COVID-19 and a changing global economy all require bold, progressive solutions. To build a stronger Canada, we need strong leaders who will make the right decisions for the prosperity of all Canadians.

Over the course of the election, Let’s Build Canada will be active on digital platforms, working to share our vision of why we need to vote for good jobs to build Canada’s future.

Let’s Build Canada is a coalition of building trade and construction unions representing workers from thousands of communities, large and small, in every province and territory. Our members are the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW); International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT); Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART); International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers; United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada (UA); and Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU). Visit us online at www.letsbuildcanada.ca to learn more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LetsBuildCanada.

For additional information or media inquiries please contact:

Matt Wayland, Director, Let’s Build Canada
info@letsbuildcanada.ca | 888-659-4369

AUTHORIZED BY LET’S BUILD CANADA


