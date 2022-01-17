U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1406
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5400
    +0.3400 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,646.06
    -558.90 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.53
    -0.20 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.70
    +50.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Let Kids Be Kids Live Event: Is it Safe for Kids to Return to School During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">This live, online event is powered by Banty Inc.'s Continuing Medical Education (CME) service</span>

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As students return to school after a lengthy COVID-19-related layoff, many parents are wondering if it is safe for kids to return to school during this ongoing pandemic. In an era where it can sometimes be hard to separate fact from fiction, it's important to let the experts weigh in on significant matters like this.

On Wednesday, January 19, tune in to Let Kids Be Kids where medical experts will address COVID-19 matters that are top of mind for healthcare professionals as they care for their pediatric patients and offer guidance to parents. The panel will also speak to the concerns being had by those in the general public.

Furthermore, discussions will be had regarding how restrictions like an inability to participate in extracurricular activities; grandparent visitations; and events with friends can harm a child's mental and emotional state.

Separate sessions will be held for *healthcare professionals (2pm to 3:30pm ET) and the general public (4pm to 5:30pm ET). They will both feature interactive Q&A opportunities.

Participating medical experts include:

  • Dr. Martha Fulford (Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University)

  • Dr. Khrista Boylan (Pediatric Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University)

  • Dr. Richard Tytus (Family Doctor; Associate Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University)

  • Dr. Dennis DiValentino (Family Doctor; Assistant Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University)

"Parents are frequently asking me whether or not it is safe to send their child back to school as COVID-19 persists," offers Dr. Richard Tytus. "That question is not a quick or easy one to answer. The goal of this Let Kids Be Kids live online event is to help healthcare professionals best answer such a question, and to help parents make an informed decision about how to guide their children through this pandemic."

Register for free at https://banty.com/covid.

*Let Kids Be Kids is an unaccredited educational event.

About Banty CME
The Banty CME service provides Continuing Medical Education (CME) to medical professionals. Each CME session is brought to life using Banty's high-end technological prowess, studio solutions, equipment, and other facilities.

Dr. Martha Fulford
Dr. Fulford is an associate professor at McMaster University. Dr. Fulford provides infectious disease consultations for both the pediatric and adult patient populations.

Dr. Khrista Boylan
Dr. Boylan is a clinician researcher whose aim is to identify developmental and clinical processes which contribute to persistent depression in adolescents. She also studies the epidemiology of oppositional behaviour and irritability in children and adolescents. She leads or participates in several studies with clinical and community participants. Dr. Boylan is also a faculty member of the Oxford Centre for Child Studies.

Dr. Richard Tytus
Dr. Tytus is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University, and Co-Founder of Virtual Medicine solution, Banty Inc. He is currently on the National Virtual Medicine Task Force for clinical practice guidelines.

Dr. Dennis DiValentino
Dr. Dennis DiValentino is a family physician in Hamilton, ON and an Assistant Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University. In 2017, he received a Joule Innovation grant for his social innovation, Ramcare, to help provide care to marginalized individuals using mobile tele-medical units.

Media Contact:
Scott Wilson
289-259-8059
327614@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/let-kids-be-kids-live-event-is-it-safe-for-kids-to-return-to-school-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-301461354.html

SOURCE Banty Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Demand for Rapid COVID-19 Tests Help Abbott Laboratories Beat the Market in 2022?

    In particular, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) makes BinaxNOW kits, which are the most popular rapid coronavirus antigen diagnostic test in the U.S. Are things different this time as a result of the omicron variant wave, or is Abbott on track to disappoint? Coronavirus rapid testing revenue has been all over the place, appearing to ebb and flow based on the public's perceptions about where the pandemic is headed.

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • Arizona COVID-19 updates: State adds 21,637 new cases, 40 new deaths

    Arizona's seven-day death rate per 100,000 people ranked 10th among states and territories as of Saturday, according to the CDC.

  • This Could Be Another Blockbuster Indication for AstraZeneca

    Recently, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced what could be very positive regulatory news for one of its rare disease drugs. The pharma stock informed shareholders that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the regulatory submission under priority review for Ultomiris to treat adults diagnosed with the rare condition called generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). According to AstraZeneca, gMG is an autoimmune disease, which damages the connection point between the nerve cells and the muscles that they control.

  • Nigeria's economy: Why people are buying sanitary pads in packs of two

    A so-called "sachet economy" has emerged as high inflation makes everyday items too expensive for many.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued New Omicron Warning

    "We all, right now, have lots of questions" about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. To name a few: "Testing, isolation, quarantine, schools, work, and is Omicron really that bad? Would we be better off just to let it run rampant and get through it?" The answer to the latter question is no, said the renowned epidemiologist, and he explained why Omicron's sudden omnipresence doesn't mean you should underestimate it today.

  • Covid may soon be 'endemic' in Britain and much of the world. But is that a good or a bad thing?

    The coronavirus has a knack for dividing us and this week it opened up a new battleground: a scrap over the meaning of the word “endemic”.

  • A Physique Coach Explains How He Walks to Get Shredded

    Physique coach and bodybuilder Paul Revelia shares how he uses low-impact steady state cardio such as walking to support fat loss while he's trying to get lean.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says 'COVID was no joke' as she reflects on her time in quarantine

    The congresswoman is urging her followers to "be careful" after testing positive last week.

  • Omicron wave challenging since 'we have less staff,' emergency medicine doctor explains

    Much like the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the U.S. are becoming increasingly inundated with COVID patients as a result of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • Halting Progress and Happy Accidents: How mRNA Vaccines Were Made

    Thousands of miles from Dr. Barney Graham’s lab in Bethesda, Maryland, a frightening new coronavirus had jumped from camels to humans in the Middle East, killing 1 out of every 3 people infected. An expert on the world’s most intractable viruses, Graham had been working for months to develop a vaccine but had gotten nowhere. Now he was terrified that the virus, Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, had infected one of his lab’s own scientists, who was sick with a fever and a cough in fall 2

  • Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron

    Experts are warning that subsequent COVID-19 variants are likely to come after Omicron, AP reports.Why it matters: The warnings come as there's no guarantee that subsequent variants "will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them," underscoring the need for widespread vaccination, AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe chance of the virus mutating increases with every infection, raising concer

  • Return of the flu: EU faces threat of prolonged 'twindemic'

    Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged "twindemic" with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines. Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out flu last winter, temporarily eradicating a virus that globally kills about 650,000 a year, according to EU figures. Since mid-December, flu viruses have been circulating in Europe at a higher-than-expected rate, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC) reported this month.

  • If You Feel Stiffness Here, It May Be the First Sign of Parkinson's

    Right now, Parkinson's disease (PD) affects one million Americans and 10 million people around the world. A progressive motor disease, PD is known to cause a wide range of symptoms, including tremor, slowness of movement, falls, muscle cramps, and more. Among those symptoms is one that can greatly impact PD patients' mobility: muscle and joint stiffness. In particular, experts say that if you experience stiffness in this part of your body, it may be among your very first signs of Parkinson's dis

  • Can You Reuse N95 and KN95 Masks Safely? Experts Weigh In

    Here's what experts want you to know about reusing N95 and KN95 face masks, and the best way to keep them sanitized between uses.

  • Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

    Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.

  • What are you looking for in COVID data news? Tell us how we can help in the pandemic

    Is it safe to travel? What about eating inside a restaurant? Is it OK to pop into the quick-mart if you forget your mask? Can you get tested at a county site over the weekend or at night?

  • Avoid emergency rooms if you need a COVID-19 test, San Joaquin County public health says

    San Joaquin County Public Health Services urges residents to avoid emergency rooms when needing a COVID-19 test. Here are details on where to get one.

  • Florida COVID update: State passes 5 million cases — two weeks ago, there were 4 million

    Florida now has more than five million COVID-19 cases as the state reported 49,339 cases and six new deaths Friday, according to Saturday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.