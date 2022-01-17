Let Kids Be Kids Live Event: Is it Safe for Kids to Return to School During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

<span class="legendSpanClass">This live, online event is powered by Banty Inc.'s Continuing Medical Education (CME) service</span>

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As students return to school after a lengthy COVID-19-related layoff, many parents are wondering if it is safe for kids to return to school during this ongoing pandemic. In an era where it can sometimes be hard to separate fact from fiction, it's important to let the experts weigh in on significant matters like this.

On Wednesday, January 19, tune in to Let Kids Be Kids where medical experts will address COVID-19 matters that are top of mind for healthcare professionals as they care for their pediatric patients and offer guidance to parents. The panel will also speak to the concerns being had by those in the general public.

Furthermore, discussions will be had regarding how restrictions like an inability to participate in extracurricular activities; grandparent visitations; and events with friends can harm a child's mental and emotional state.

Separate sessions will be held for *healthcare professionals (2pm to 3:30pm ET) and the general public (4pm to 5:30pm ET). They will both feature interactive Q&A opportunities.

Participating medical experts include:

Dr. Martha Fulford (Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University )

Dr. Khrista Boylan (Pediatric Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University)

Dr. Richard Tytus (Family Doctor; Associate Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University)

Dr. Dennis DiValentino (Family Doctor; Assistant Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University)

"Parents are frequently asking me whether or not it is safe to send their child back to school as COVID-19 persists," offers Dr. Richard Tytus. "That question is not a quick or easy one to answer. The goal of this Let Kids Be Kids live online event is to help healthcare professionals best answer such a question, and to help parents make an informed decision about how to guide their children through this pandemic."

Register for free at https://banty.com/covid .

*Let Kids Be Kids is an unaccredited educational event.

The Banty CME service provides Continuing Medical Education (CME) to medical professionals. Each CME session is brought to life using Banty's high-end technological prowess, studio solutions, equipment, and other facilities.

Dr. Fulford is an associate professor at McMaster University. Dr. Fulford provides infectious disease consultations for both the pediatric and adult patient populations.

Dr. Boylan is a clinician researcher whose aim is to identify developmental and clinical processes which contribute to persistent depression in adolescents. She also studies the epidemiology of oppositional behaviour and irritability in children and adolescents. She leads or participates in several studies with clinical and community participants. Dr. Boylan is also a faculty member of the Oxford Centre for Child Studies.

Dr. Tytus is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University, and Co-Founder of Virtual Medicine solution, Banty Inc. He is currently on the National Virtual Medicine Task Force for clinical practice guidelines.

Dr. Dennis DiValentino is a family physician in Hamilton, ON and an Assistant Clinical Professor, Family Medicine at McMaster University. In 2017, he received a Joule Innovation grant for his social innovation, Ramcare, to help provide care to marginalized individuals using mobile tele-medical units.

