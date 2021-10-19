Let’s See What’s New: 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 Tripod Review

Just about five years after the launch of the first edition of the Punks Corey model, 3 Legged Thing has announced the Corey 2.0 tripod. They’ve also brought out the updated Airhed Neo 2 ball head as a companion to this. If you’re an avid follower of the camera accessories industry, you’ll know that 3 Legged Thing is unique. When it comes to colors and design, they are unconventional and catchy. Corey 2.0 sticks to the core principles of the company – color, innovation, concept.

Correction: We previously said that the Corey 2.0 tripod has a lot of plastic. We were mistaken, and 3LT tells us it’s a coated metal. However, we all agree that it can be interpreted as a hard plastic.

The 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 will garner attention when you open it up outdoors. Visually there’s not much to distinguish it from the original Corey unless you look carefully. If you’re a first-time buyer of 3 Legged Thing tripods, you’ll be more than happy with this model. There’s a lot to like in here. It folds down to just over a foot long when you collapse the legs. 3 Legged Thing also included the Toolz accessory (a carabiner keyring featuring a hex tool, coin key, and bottle-opener). The AirHed Neo 2 now has an orange quick-release plate like the ones on their Pro series of ballheads. The rubber grips on the knobs have made way for knurled knobs.

You can also convert the tripod into a handy monopod in under 30 seconds by removing the central column and unscrewing a leg. I wish they’d changed the screw mechanism in the QR plate, so you didn’t have to use either the Toolz accessory or a coin. If it weren’t for all the plasticky-feeling coated metal they use (presumably to keep it light), I would have probably enjoyed this tripod more. But I suppose that’s because my earlier 3 Legged Thing tripod was an all-metal Punks-Rick model. Still, it probably ticks all the boxes for a travel tripod in terms of functionality: compact, light, sturdy, and capable of holding a decent load. The D-ring also lets you add extra weight if you need to.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and compact (when folded down)

Easily convertible into a handy monopod

Comes with ballhead, carry case and handy multi function tool

Snazzy colour accents

Detachable legs enables conversion to monopods and to tabletop use with the addition of optional Vanz footwear

Cons

All that plasticky-feeling coated metal where I least expected it. I would rather have had this in metal even if it meant a few grams more in weight

Innovations

The legs flip backward to allow you to fold down the tripod to a more compact size. In the case of the 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 tripod, it’s 36.1 cm / 14.2 inches to be precise. Granted, a lot of tripods have featured this.

If you’re good with your fingers, you can have the 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 converted into a monopod in less than 30 seconds. This involves unscrewing the D-ring at the base of the central column and removing it, followed by unscrewing one leg and screwing it back into the central column. It takes a bit of practice, but it’s a convenient feature. Different countries world have crazy rules for tripods, and some places might not allow you to carry one but might make an exception for a monopod. This is one of the most innovative things about the Corey 2.0. And this feature works with every leg.

I didn’t quite understand the reason for the inclusion of this drawstring bag when I opened up the case. It became apparent later when I noticed many scratches on the rubber grips on the legs’ twist lock. This kept happening when I’d fold up the tripod, and the knurling on the Airhed Neo 2 knobs would rub against them. It’s also a great way to keep the tools included in a safe spot.

Gear Used

I tested the 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 tripod and the Airhed Neo 2 ball head with the below gear:

Tech Specs

As provided by 3 Legged Thing:

Corey 2.0

Ultra-compact magnesium alloy travel tripod for photographers who need a tripod small enough to pack into carry-on luggage.

Max Height with AirHed Neo 2.0: 1.46m / 57.4”

Min Height without centre column, without AirHed Neo 2.0: 9.9 cm / 3.8”

5 section legs, 2 section column

Folded Length: 36.1 cm / 14.2”

Kit Weight, including AirHed Neo 2.0: 1.78 kg / 3.92 lbs

Maximum load capability: 14 kg / 30 lbs

Colours: COREYBLUE2.0 Black with blue accents & Blue AirHed or COREYBLACK2.0 Black with Copper accents with Black AirHed

Suggested retail price in US $239.99, £ 199.99, € 199.99

Ergonomics

I can’t go forward without mentioning that fold back design again. This, personally, is the number one highlight of this tripod. Reducing size (without compromising on quality and form) is critical for travel tripods, and the Corey 2.0 scores high praise here. It will take you a few tries to understand how to position the ball head and position the legs to fit perfectly between the grooves of the plate under it. But, once you get the hang of it, it becomes second nature to adjust the ball head before folding this tripod up completely.

The twist locks open easily when you need to open the legs. Each leg has four of these locks, which are the visual highlight of the unit thanks to its bright colour. There’s a new metal ring in the middle of the locks, which wasn’t there on Corey 1.0. I like the design on these locks better.

I used to prefer flip locks in the past, but getting my fingers jammed a few times while using those was enough to make me change preferences.

The legs lock into place at three different angles. This can come in very handy for traveling landscape photographers. You won’t always get level ground for all three legs when you’re out exploring the world and it’s good to be able to spread them out when needed.

The 3 Legged Thing Corey 2.0 is designed to sit fairly low. I think you could probably flip around the central column and mount the camera under the tripod. This would also make it useful for macro photography when you need to get real close to the subject.

I leave the tools to hang from the D-ring of the center column. It’s a lot easier to find it this way. You can always add some extra weight to the central column using the D-ring to steady your tripod if needed. You will find yourself using the Toolz a lot for the QR plate of the Airhed Neo 2.

It’s a little larger than a table tripod when the legs aren’t extended and the column is all the way down.

The carry bag has a long, zipped compartment on one side. I found the Toolz unit in here, along with some promotional material.

The same compartment has another zipped sleeve inside it with three partitions. These can possibly be places to store the foot spikes (available separately) and other accessories.

The bag has a short handle at the top, but 3 Legged Thing also included a shoulder strap made of whatever material it is that’s used in car seatbelts, should you wish to sling the bag around your shoulder. You cannot attach this strap to the tripod directly.

The Airhed Neo 2 has two knobs. One is for loosening and tightening the ball, and the other is for panoramic rotation of the head.

Build Quality

The main head is made of plasticky-feeling coated metal. So is the plate below it. Thankfully the main ballhead is not.

The leg angle locks and the connecting portion is made of the same plasticky-feeling coated metal.

It’s made of some decent coated metal, but it scratches easily. As someone who tries to keep his gear in pristine (read: new) condition, I was upset by the extensive use of plasticky-feeling coated metal in the Corey 2.0.

I don’t think the QR plate has had any changes to its design, but I do wish the screw head came with a ring that you could use to turn and tighten the plate onto the camera.

The finishing on the metal portions of the tripod is exquisite. Look at that knurling on the leg locks.

There are built-in spirit bubble levels on the tripod (and ballhead)

Ease of Use

The tripod is reasonably straightforward to use. Once you take it out of the bag, flip the legs forward and adjust the legs and central column to the desired lengths and height, respectively.

I ran into some trouble using the QR plate. Notice the notch here, which is on two opposite sides of the QR plate. When the notches aren’t on the same side as the orange knob, the plate just won’t sit right. This is pretty easy to forget when you’re using this plate.

The QR plate only sits flush when any of the two notches are on the same side as the tightening knob. Otherwise, the plate just can’t be tightened safely. I wish there was some instructional material that mentioned this in the tripod. I definitely don’t remember encountering this issue on my old Punk Ricks model. This is confusing, and I wonder what I did wrong here (unless it’s designed this way).

The Toolz tool is probably the best option to tighten the QR plate onto the camera (does anyone carry coins around anymore?).

This carry bag is a lot better than the zipped canvas sock that I got with the Punk Ricks model. It was a nightmare trying to get the tripod in and out of that bag, and it would get stuck almost every time. No such issues with this one, as the zipper is now along the length of the bag. However…

The zipper is placed at the bottom of the bag. If you’re carrying this on your shoulder, I would have expected the zipper to be on the top to make the tripod more easily accessible. Exercise caution when opening the bag in this manner. Avoid storing any accessories in the main compartment (the addition of that long side pocket now makes more sense).

Conclusions

Likes

Orange and black look good together

Twist lock system is quick to use

You get a free monopod. Okay, it’s not an additional monopod but you can quickly convert this tripod into one when needed

Easily stowed away thanks to the compact size and low weight when folded

The included bag is well made

Dislikes

Easily scratched plasticky-feeling coated metal areas, and too many of them

QR plate doesn’t fit onto ballhead in all orientations

Corey 2.0 improves on a few areas of its previous edition in terms of design and features. Tripod locks now have a knurled metal ring in each lock for better grip. You can also go a lot lower with the new model as the minimum height has dropped from 7.25″ to 3.8”. I get that it’s 3 Legged Thing‘s entry-level model in their travel tripod system, but I do wish all that plasticky-feeling coated metal were replaced with something that feels more durable. This just scratches too easily for me. Functionally, however, aside from the confusing QR plate on the Airhed Neo 2, the Corey 2.0 is a good addition to your travel photography kit. It won’t weigh down your backpack either at just 1.78 kg / 3.92 lbs (Airhed Neo 2 included).

We're giving this tripod three and a half out of five stars.