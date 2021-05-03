U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,205.20
    +24.03 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.16
    +285.31 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.49
    +52.81 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.77
    +12.32 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.49
    +0.91 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    +28.20 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    27.07
    +1.20 (+4.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0390 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    +0.0099 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9500
    -0.3890 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,911.90
    +1,062.70 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.07
    +12.41 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Let Your Skin Bloom With Sky Organics' First USDA Certified Organic Skincare Collection, Youth Boost

·2 min read

MIAMI, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of responsibly sourcing the best botanical ingredients, Sky Organics, leading plant-based beauty & personal care brand, used their experience to formulate their first-ever USDA certified organic skincare regimen – Youth Boost. The organic skincare system was created to boost radiance and defy visible signs of skin aging without the harsh actives, so your skin can bloom. The brand is thrilled to be launching the collection at select Walmart and Rite Aid stores and SkyOrganics.com.

Sky Organics Youth Boost Collection
Sky Organics Youth Boost Collection

Sky Organics believes in the beauty of organic ingredients and wants to share it with the world – because everyone deserves access to ingredients that are good for them and the planet. Bakuchiol is the collection's star ingredient and rightfully so – it is a plant-derived extract known as a natural, gentle alternative to harsh retinol. Combined with Manuka Honey, sourced from New Zealand, and Marula Oil, sourced from Africa, the power packed trio revitalizes skin to support a healthy, youthful looking complexion.

"This collection was inspired by our travels and research around the world to find a wide variety of natural, plant-based ingredients," said Dean Neiger, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We knew we wanted to use our knowledge to create a skincare regimen that was certified organic and helped to confront visible signs of aging. The collection proves that when you love your skin naturally, it shows."

The collection features six products including a Makeup Cleansing Oil, Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash, Revitalizing Face Scrub, Antioxidant Day Serum, Bakuchiol Night Serum, Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion, with accessible prices ranging from $12.95 - $18.95.

Youth Boost is proudly 100% cruelty free and features the notable USDA Organic seal meaning the products contain over 95% organically produced ingredients – and that every step of the production process adheres to the USDA's organic standards. "Certified organic products improve water quality, conserve energy, increase biodiversity and even contribute to soil health," added Christine Keihm, Chief Marketing Officer.

For more information about Sky Organics' Youth Boost collection, additional product assortment and brand values, please visit www.SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics:
Sky Organics, one of the fastest growing natural brands, is a family-owned company dedicated to showing you that living a natural lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean and organic essentials. Products range from $6.95 to $19.95. Products are available nationwide including CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods, among others. Sky Organics products are thoughtfully made using ethically sourced, good-for-you ingredients, and is tested by happy humans—never on animals.

Sky Organics (PRNewsfoto/Sky Organics)
Sky Organics (PRNewsfoto/Sky Organics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/let-your-skin-bloom-with-sky-organics-first-usda-certified-organic-skincare-collection-youth-boost-301281940.html

SOURCE Sky Organics

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Smart Chain’s Spartan Protocol Loses $30M+ in Exploit

    The attack happened just a few days after another DeFi protocol was attacked on Binance Smart Chain.

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Stocks rally as investors begin May in bullish mood

    European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound. Wall Street futures were higher, pointing to yet more gains after stock markets notched up another round of record highs last week. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day and below record highs, however, as losses in Asia offset the gains in Europe.

  • Estee Lauder Sales Fall Short Despite Hint of Travel Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Estee Lauder Cos. reported quarterly sales that came in short of analysts’ estimates despite early signs of travel bouncing back.Sales rose in every region but didn’t meet expectations, with demand for makeup still stifled as customers don’t see many occasions to wear cosmetics like lipstick. Global net sales for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31 rose 16% to $3.86 billion, or 13% excluding currency fluctuations, the company said Monday in a statement.Resurgences in Covid-19 cases also caused temporary shutdowns of stores in important markets including the U.K., Japan, Canada, France and Brazil. Consumer traffic to stores remains down globally compared to pre-pandemic levels, the company said.Net sales for makeup declined across nearly all of Estee Lauder’s brands. Products like foundation and lip gloss have been particularly hurt by the pandemic, with workers yet to fully return to offices during the day and nightlife still muted in many countries around the world. The only region that saw growth in makeup last quarter was Asia.The shares fell as much as 4.6% in New York trading Monday. They had climbed 18% this year through April 30.Skin CareSkin care continues to perform well. In February, Estee Lauder agreed to increase its stake in Deciem, owner of the Ordinary cosmetics brand, for about $1 billion, and plans to buy the remaining interest in three years. The transaction is expected to be completed in May.The cosmetics giant said signs of a travel recovery were apparent, with shoppers returning to stores in transit hubs as tourism starts to inch back after grinding to a near total halt amid travel restrictions and shutdowns. Estee Lauder’s global travel retail business for the quarter grew year-over-year despite a lack of international travelers. That includes stores in places like airports and train stations.“We expect the momentum in our sales growth to build in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, not only from easing comparisons but also fundamental strength, as we drive recovery,” said Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda.The company expects reported net sales to climb as much as 12% this fiscal year, or as much as 10% excluding currency impacts.(Updates with chart, other details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buffett: I find it almost impossible to believe that it's terrible to repurchase shares

    Billionaire investing icon Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), defended the practice of share buybacks at his annual meeting on Saturday.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.