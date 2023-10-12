'Let the stars shine and support them.' How Miranda Construction uplifts employees

Louisville-grown Miranda Construction, founded seven years ago, has worked to attract not just talented workers but employees who support one another.

"I like to describe our work culture as a collaborative family," said the company's founder, president and CEO Ryan Miranda. "We are a very close-knit company and we look out for each other."

The firm’s recent work includes the renovated lobby and fourth floor at 500 W. Jefferson in downtown Louisville and the newly opened Bakersfield restaurant on Bardstown Road. It’s currently working on the Jeffersontown Police headquarters and the Marvin Gardens Apartments in New Albany, Indiana, to just name a few projects.

This year, Miranda Construction received a special designation through the annual Top Workplaces survey: the "Leadership" award for a small company, which commends leaders whose employees expressed confidence in their leadership abilities.

Miranda Construction employees take a break from a bowling outing for a group photo. The company was founded in Louisville in 2016 and is again a recipient of a Top Workplaces recognition.

It also placed second in the “Top Workplaces” category among employers with 149 employees or less in the Louisville region.

Top Workplaces is a partnership with Energage, which has spent more than 16 years researching employers with highly engaged workforces. It surveys employees of nominated companies and organizations about their workplace culture. That data is then used to help others improve people's work lives.

The Courier Journal spoke with Miranda Construction's founder to get his thoughts on why his company is among the top places to work.

These answers have been edited for length and clarity.

How would you describe your leadership style?

We've had the fortune of hiring top talent in our industry, so my team and I have always felt it best to let the stars shine and support them however they need. We trust them when they ask for certain tools or help, and we make sure to give them those resources as quickly as possible.

What sets Miranda Construction apart from other companies in the same field/industry?

Our goal from the start was simple: Be the best builder, build the best buildings, and do it with the best people. We know we have the top talent, and we know we are extremely competitive in terms of pricing. This combination allows us to choose who we work with. We only work with customers who are a good fit and whose mission and work we believe in.

How would you describe the culture of Miranda Construction?

Miranda Construction weaves through cones during the 2021 KDF Ashley HomeStore Great Bed Races at the Kentucky Expo Center on Monday evening. April 26, 2021

I like to describe our work culture as a collaborative family. We are a very close-knit company, and we look out for each other. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we help each other out every day. We work hard, play hard, have strong bonds, and are selfless. Every single team member knows which direction to row, and we lean on each other to make sure that we reach our destination.

In today's competitive labor market, how do you retain employees and attract new ones?

We make sure our team is compensated at the top of the industry, and then we make sure they are treated well so they never want to leave. It is also important for our team members to know there is no ceiling at Miranda Construction. If you have lofty goals, we make sure we're doing everything in our power to help you achieve those goals.

What's kept you in Louisville?

Louisville itself kept us here. The people, the history, the entertainment, and just about everything other than the cold weather months are what kept us here! We believe in Louisville’s future growth and in turn, the Louisville community has helped our growth.

What qualities make for a successful Miranda Construction employee?

We always say, "You can teach someone construction easier than you can teach company culture." You might be extremely talented in your position; however, if your team doesn’t enjoy working with you, Miranda Construction is probably not going to be the right fit for you. Attitude and work ethic go a long way and are the foundation of success at Miranda Construction.

Reach business and development reporter Matthew Glowicki at mglowicki@courier-journal.com.

Miranda Construction

Founded: 2016

Ownership: Private

Employees in the region: 66

Top executive: President Ryan Miranda

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Miranda Construction honored as 2023 Top Workplace in Louisville